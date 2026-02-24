From UK cell to U.S. Capitol: Tommy Robinson hits Congress
The global spotlight on the UK freedom fighter grows as his legal battles and political presence shift from Britain to America.
Article by Rebel News staff
A year can change everything in politics ... and in persecution.
Twelve months ago, Tommy Robinson was sitting in solitary confinement inside a UK prison, facing blatant institutional hostility. There was misconduct from prison authorities, breathless media attacks and yet another arrest ... this time under the UK’s Terrorism Act. Lawfare was in full force but his supporters used crowdfunding to help fund his legal fight.
Fast forward to today, and the picture looks very different.
Robinson is out of prison and the governor at the centre of controversy is gone. High-profile backing from Elon Musk has bolstered his position. What was meant to bury him seems only to have amplified his profile.
Then came the rally, the largest in modern UK history, a show of force that signalled he had not been politically erased.
Now, in a twist few would have predicted, Robinson has secured a U.S. visa and is appearing in Washington. To critics of the British legal system, that visa is more than paperwork, it’s a symbolic rebuke.
