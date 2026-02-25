What can Albertans learn from the UK's Brexit referendum?

A decade after Brexit stunned Britain’s ruling class, Alberta is approaching its own constitutional inflection point.

Ezra Levant
  |   February 25, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

In a wide-ranging discussion with David Knight Legg, the parallels between the U.K.’s vote to leave the European Union and Alberta’s growing autonomy movement came into sharp focus. The lesson from Brexit, Legg argues, is not merely about trade deals or economic forecasts, it’s about culture, confidence and the limits of elite consensus.

Before the 2016 referendum, Britain’s political, media and financial establishments dismissed Leave voters as unserious or misinformed. Pollsters missed a “hidden vote” of citizens who felt it was impolite, even shameful, to express support for Brexit publicly. When the ballots were counted, the establishment was blindsided.

Something similar is brewing in Alberta.

Economically, Alberta remains Canada’s engine, leading the country in job growth and wealth creation. Yet many Albertans feel their success is treated less as a national asset and more as a political inconvenience. Federal policies such as Bill C-69 and the tanker ban are widely seen in the province as direct constraints on its core industries. Meanwhile, equalization transfers and regulatory barriers feed a sense that Alberta’s productivity underwrites provinces that often oppose its economic model.

But this debate, like Brexit, goes beyond balance sheets.

For many voters, the issue is cultural autonomy as much as fiscal fairness: frustration over federal responses to the trucker convoy, immigration management, public safety concerns and expanding speech regulations has deepened mistrust. In Britain, the Leave campaign successfully reframed the question from narrow economics to sovereignty and identity: “take back control.” That message resonated more deeply than technocratic warnings about GDP losses.

Brexit proved that establishment certainty is no guarantee of electoral reality. If Ottawa misreads Alberta’s middle the way Westminster misread Britain’s, the ‘experts’ may find themselves scrambling to explain the outcome.

GUEST: David Knight Legg.

Help fund our independent reporting on Alberta’s independence movement!

Rebel News is stepping up where the legacy media have failed. We've assigned Tamara Lich to follow the Alberta independence movement as it unfolds — not from a government-funded newsroom in Toronto, but on the ground with the people actually shaping it. We don’t take a cent of Trudeau’s media bailouts, which means we rely entirely on viewers like you to make this journalism possible. If you want Albertans to have a fair voice in a debate the establishment would rather crush, please chip in today and help us keep this reporting going strong.

Amount
$
DONATE

