Canada's media party feels threatened by the independent press
"We have the criticisms," says Malcolm. "They're biased... they're subsidized... [and] they're boring."
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a longform interview with True North and Juno News Founder Candice Malcolm on the state of independent journalism in Canada.
"I hand it to her for braving the hurricane of opprobrium from the mean girls in the regime media," said Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant. "I don't get hurt feelings," claimed Malcolm. "I think I'm way beyond that now, Ezra."
Rebel News and True North were previously blacklisted by Ottawa's elitist Press Gallery. The feds also blacklisted both outlets from televised leadership debates in 2019.
Federal Court Justice Russel Zinn overturned the ban, calling it “troubling,” “procedurally unfair” and lacking in “discernible rationality and logic.”
The nine executive committee members, five of whom are employed by either CBC or the Canadian Press, accredit media behind closed doors.
"We have the criticisms," said Malcolm. "They're biased because they are all left wing. They're bought and paid for because they all get subsidized by the Trudeau Liberals," she added.
"But I think what's worse is that they're boring. They all have the same opinions—they're very milquetoast and don't want to ruffle any feathers."
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-02-27 20:51:10 -0500 FlagI hope Juno News succeeds. Even so, I miss True North. Uniting forces is a good thing as it centralizes news gathering from two small outlets to a bigger one.