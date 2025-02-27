Canada's media party feels threatened by the independent press

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a longform interview with True North and Juno News Founder Candice Malcolm on the state of independent journalism in Canada.

"I hand it to her for braving the hurricane of opprobrium from the mean girls in the regime media," said Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant. "I don't get hurt feelings," claimed Malcolm. "I think I'm way beyond that now, Ezra."

Rebel News and True North were previously blacklisted by Ottawa's elitist Press Gallery. The feds also blacklisted both outlets from televised leadership debates in 2019.

Ahead of Poilievre’s press conference, his comms team announcing he’s only taking five questions from preselected media:



True North

Y Media SouthAsianDaily

Radio-Canada

Rebel News

Oxygen Canada News



When asked why, his team just said “that’s what we’re doing today.” pic.twitter.com/R80gcR0AMe — Nathaniel Dove (@NathanielDove_) February 20, 2025

Federal Court Justice Russel Zinn overturned the ban, calling it “troubling,” “procedurally unfair” and lacking in “discernible rationality and logic.”

The nine executive committee members, five of whom are employed by either CBC or the Canadian Press, accredit media behind closed doors.

"We have the criticisms," said Malcolm. "They're biased because they are all left wing. They're bought and paid for because they all get subsidized by the Trudeau Liberals," she added.

"But I think what's worse is that they're boring. They all have the same opinions—they're very milquetoast and don't want to ruffle any feathers."