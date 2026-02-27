Alberta independence is coming — and Eastern Canada has no idea

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Article by Rebel News staff

There’s a snowstorm sweeping across southern Alberta. Just another February on the prairies.

Out on the highway between Calgary and Medicine Hat, the land stretches flat and open, broken only by grain elevators and the occasional truck rolling past. The old wooden elevators are mostly gone now — replaced by high-tech steel giants. But the feeling is the same. Wide skies. Hard-working people. Quiet strength.

These are not people obsessed with Donald Trump. They’re not glued to hockey rivalries. They’re not spending their days doom-scrolling anti-American headlines in the Toronto Star.

They’re asking a much simpler question:

Why is Ottawa working against us?

As Rebel News continues its Alberta Independence Tour — with Sheila Gunn Reid, Corey Morgan and Tamara Lich — one thing becomes obvious at every stop: something is building out here.

The elites in Ottawa and Toronto don’t see it coming.

They didn’t see the trucker convoy coming either.

And on October 19, 2026, Alberta will hold a provincial referendum.

Premier Danielle Smith has said it will focus primarily on immigration policy and on strengthening Alberta’s constitutional and fiscal position within a united Canada.

But anyone paying attention knows that’s not the whole story.

The question isn’t just immigration.

The question is control. Control over oil and gas development. Control over taxation. Control over whether Alberta must kneel before federal “major projects offices,” carbon schemes and World Economic Forum-style climate central planning.

Albertans aren't just talking about “post-national states.” They talk about pipelines that were blocked. Projects that were cancelled. Billions siphoned off to the east while they’re told to apologize for producing the energy that powers the country.

And many Albertans have had enough.

Mark Carney may play well in Davos. He may impress the Globe and Mail editorial board. But if you told a farmer outside Medicine Hat that Canada should pivot away from the United States and toward China, Qatar and global financial technocrats, you’d get a blank stare — followed by a hard no.

That disconnect is growing.

In Edmonton recently, a duly elected Conservative MP — chosen by voters to represent Alberta conservatively — met privately with Carney. Shortly after, the political outcome those voters thought they secured evaporated. No formal fraud. No smoking gun. Just backroom manoeuvring that left voters asking: what was the point?

Play by the rules and lose? The Liberals win.

Play by the rules and win? The result gets “managed.”

That kind of thing demoralizes people.

And demoralized people eventually decide they’d rather govern themselves.

The October 19 referendum will not look like some wild separatist uprising. It will look procedural. Technical. Boring, even.

Brexit looked that way too — until it happened.

Rebel News is taking the temperature across Alberta at our independence rallies. And people want out.

Rebel News is hitting the road across Alberta with Sheila Gunn Reid, Tamara Lich, and Cory Morgan for the Independence Tour — a live event focused on autonomy, governance, and the province's future.

Well, it’s cold out on the prairie tonight.

But the political temperature in Alberta is rising.

If Ottaewa ignores that, well, it's at its peril.

