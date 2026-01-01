Happy New Year! The best of Rebel News in 2025
Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, the best of Rebel News reporting in 2025.
Tonight, we celebrate the new year by highlighting some of Rebel News' best work from last year!
Highlights include Rebel News' coverage of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, including scrumming former secretary of state John Kerry, Lincoln Jay's coverage of pandhandling schemes and nightmare tenants in Ontario, David Menzies' coverage of LCBO's response to widespread theft from their stores, and Alexa Lavoie's coverage of pro-Hamas protesters in Montreal.
Happy New Year from Rebel News!
Susan Ashbrook commented 2026-01-01 21:47:17 -0500I’m sorry, and I may be a minority, but at the end of the year I do not wish to review the stories of the past year. I prefer to look forward to the promise of the new year… with hope. What has passed is past and we can only move forward. Wishing all much hope for 2026!
