Elon Musk shifts focus to the UK — and to Tommy Robinson's fight against grooming gangs

GUEST: Daniel Bordman, senior correspondent for the National Telegraph, on his viral encounter with notorious Liberal Minister for Mental Health Ya'ara Saks.

Tonight, fresh off the U.S. campaign trail, Elon Musk turns his sights on politics in the UK and Germany.

Elon Musk is the world's most interesting man. The world's richest man, the world's greatest industrialist, the founder of Tesla, of SpaceX. So many things. But of course, in recent months, he's become very famous for his politics. During the recent U.S. election, he campaigned daily with Donald Trump in the battleground state of Pennsylvania. Elon Musk was on stage giving speeches.

But his real gift, his largest gift, was reinstating and revitalizing conservative and freedom-oriented voices — and all other controversial voices — on the medium formerly known as Twitter, now known as X.

Now, this man of many talents, this Renaissance man, has chosen a new focus: the United Kingdom, one of our favourite countries but also a country with terrible flaws.

It turns out that Elon Musk is a booster — a fan, even — of Tommy Robinson. In the past week, Elon Musk has published hundreds of tweets about the United Kingdom, about Rotherham, about the rape gangs, and indeed even about Tommy Robinson.

As you know, Tommy Robinson was sentenced to prison for 18 months. He'll serve nine for contempt of court for publishing a video that touches on mass immigration in the UK.

That video was published on X after the judge ordered Tommy not to do so. He did so in defiance of the order and so he was sentenced to jail for contempt of court. We were in the courtroom in the UK when Tommy was given that sentence.

At the time, that video had around 55 or 60 million views. Since Elon Musk retweeted that banned video, the number has jumped to 140 million views.

So our very own Ezra Levant wrote a letter to Elon Musk and posted it to X, just trying to give some background to the story. Incredibly, Elon Musk saw the letter and retweeted it as well!

Last we checked, Ezra's letter to Elon Musk has been seen 41 million times. That's actually the exact population of Canada, including children and babies. So obviously it's not just Canadians, but people all around the world who are becoming aware of Tommy's story.

Tonight, Ezra reads to you the letter he wrote to Elon Musk.