Daring U.S. raid on Venezuelan dictator shows President Trump's commitment to prosperity
What does the capture of Nicolas Maduro mean for the international rules-based order, the future prosperity of the Venezuelan people and the national security of the United States?
Tonight, Ezra recaps a whirlwind of a weekend in the world of geopolitical events.
Before dawn on January 3, a combined American assault on Venezuela was carried out. Not a full-scale invasion — not even a “special military operation”. Rather, President Trump ordered the military to carry out what amounted to a large-scale law enforcement operation to capture Nicolas Maduro.
Maduro, the socialist tyrant of Venezuela, was indicted on narco-terrorism charges in the U.S., Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed. A similar indictment was levelled against Maduro in 2020.
Spectacularly, the American forces suffered no casualties in the operation. Some lives were lost, though, as Cuba confirmed 32 security officials serving as Maduro's personal bodyguards were eliminated.
Shockingly, a Chinese delegation had been meeting with the Venezuelan dictator just prior to the assault. Worse yet for China, its much-touted anti-air defences were rendered ineffective by the U.S. forces.
The mission, dubbed Operation Absolute Resolve, shows President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are taking a very interesting approach, a more peaceful type of regime change than America's previous nation-building efforts.
The U.S. has cited its interests in the South American country, citing its lucrative oil reserves and pledging to restore economic prosperity to the nation. The U.S. is even working with existing parts of Maduro's former regime, including recognizing Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez as interim leader.
But the operation isn't without its critics. In New York, where Maduro will stand trial, socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani, condemned Maduro's capture. European leaders also criticized the attack as a violation of the rules-based international order.
In Canada, Mark Carney delivered a passive aggressive tweet in response.
But what is this so-called international law, and who are the international police to enforce it? Or the judge to hear the case? Ezra Levant breaks down the many angles to the dramatic start to 2026.
GUEST: Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie and producer Efrain Monsanto travelled to Miami, where a massive Venezuelan exile community lives. We close out the show looking back at their reports.
COMMENTS
-
Silver Feet commented 2026-01-06 03:07:41 -0500 FlagWhere in the world are the Canadian peace keepers? Where are they? Please tell me where because they are definitely not in Canada.
-
-
Matt Abrahams commented 2026-01-05 22:21:55 -0500 FlagI know this isn’t saying much, but Maduro is a better dancer than trump.
-
Paul Scofield commented 2026-01-05 22:04:46 -0500 FlagAtchison is correct regarding the true meaning of “nationalizing.” I would offer that “equalization payments” serve the same, sordid purpose.
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2026-01-05 21:34:11 -0500 FlagAn American commentator I heard said this is similar to the arrest and punishment of Manuel Noriega back in 1990. Panama is doing well now, from what I can tell, so will Venezuela do well in the years to come. Trump will deal with the cartels and the bad guys while returning the confiscated property of American oil companies. Remember that “nationalizing” is just a fancy word for theft.
-
Paul Scofield commented 2026-01-05 21:15:35 -0500The “rules based international order,” so-called, would reduce America to a disarmed, Third-Rate nation, subject its lawful citizens to oppression, abuse and contempt and turn 250 years of the grand American experiment into desolation. To hell with that and those who would propose it.
-
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2026-01-05 20:39:43 -0500 FlagIt was a clever move. Not only is there wide support among Venezuelans, but it made things quite difficult for a number of America’s enemies.
China was investing heavily in South America and was quite interested in Venezuela’s oil reserves. It’ll now have to look elsewhere for its petroleum.
Russia sold that country its air defence system, which was shown to be less than advertised for the second time in less than a year.
It was no secret that Maduro was buddies with the current Iranian regime as, apparently, oil that Venezuela produced was refined over there. Iran, in turn, got a base from which to operate against the Americans. In addition, Venezuela became quite chummy with Hamas.
From what I understand, some of Venezuela’s oil was sold to Cuba which then sold it on the world market as it doesn’t have any refining capacity.