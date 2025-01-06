Shifty Trudeau escapes accountability by proroguing Parliament

GUEST: Rebel News' Chief Reporter Sheila Gunn Reid speaks on Trudeau's surprise resignation.

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Justin Trudeau has not actually resigned as prime minister. Don't be fooled — not even for a minute.

At first glance, it looks like Justin Trudeau resigned this morning as prime minister. But if you listen carefully to what he said, he’ll resign only after the Liberal Party elects its new leader. And that could be many months in the future.

To make sure no-one kicks him out, he’s convinced the Governor General to suspend all Parliamentary business. He effectively escapes any scrutiny or accountability, as MPs won’t be able to vote him out on a non-confidence vote.

Trudeau is going to hang on to power and all the perks of being prime minister as long as he can.

Ezra Levant tells Charlie Kirk what's next after Justin Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader



"In a way, he's suspended democracy just to give himself three more months of power and perks," Levant explained.https://t.co/zAa9Fy6vsM — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 6, 2025

Even when Parliament comes back on March 24th, he didn’t say he’d resign then. He’s still probably scheming with the NDP to get them to prop him up, as they always do.

In other words, nothing has actually changed, other than Trudeau has managed to avoid taking responsibility, yet again. In his self-serving speech today, he didn’t take any responsibility. He blamed “internal battles” in his own party. He thinks he’s done nothing wrong — ever.

