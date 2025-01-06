Shifty Trudeau escapes accountability by proroguing Parliament

Trudeau convinced the Governor General to suspend all Parliamentary business Monday, escaping a likely non-confidence vote.

Ezra Levant
  |   January 06, 2025

GUEST: Rebel News' Chief Reporter Sheila Gunn Reid speaks on Trudeau's surprise resignation.

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Justin Trudeau has not actually resigned as prime minister. Don't be fooled — not even for a minute.

At first glance, it looks like Justin Trudeau resigned this morning as prime minister. But if you listen carefully to what he said, he’ll resign only after the Liberal Party elects its new leader. And that could be many months in the future.

To make sure no-one kicks him out, he’s convinced the Governor General to suspend all Parliamentary business. He effectively escapes any scrutiny or accountability, as MPs won’t be able to vote him out on a non-confidence vote.

Trudeau is going to hang on to power and all the perks of being prime minister as long as he can.

Even when Parliament comes back on March 24th, he didn’t say he’d resign then. He’s still probably scheming with the NDP to get them to prop him up, as they always do.

In other words, nothing has actually changed, other than Trudeau has managed to avoid taking responsibility, yet again. In his self-serving speech today, he didn’t take any responsibility. He blamed “internal battles” in his own party. He thinks he’s done nothing wrong — ever.

Folks, expect a flurry of activity, moving forward. Our campaign starts now. 

Please help Rebel News fight back in Campaign 2025!

Latest News

Justin Trudeau’s so-called resignation is a sham — he’s clinging to power, proroguing Parliament, and setting the stage for cronyism and foreign interference in the Liberal leadership race. Rebel News is fighting back by exposing Trudeau’s scheme, vetting the Liberal Party leadership race, and gearing up for the next election with fearless, independent journalism. A generous but anonymous donor has committed to match every dollar donated to this campaign up to $50,000, doubling the impact of your donation. Please chip in now and help Rebel News defend Canadian democracy!

Call the Election!

meta-img

Justin Trudeau is clinging to power — sign the petition to call for an immediate election, and help Rebel News expose Trudeau’s scheme!

COMMENTS

Showing 3 Comments

  • Lillian Kelly
    commented 2025-01-06 23:45:11 -0500 Flag
    Hasn’t chind had their choice of Prime Minister for the past 7 or is it 9 years?
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-01-06 20:46:26 -0500
    We conservatives are too trusting. When Trudeau says something, we must believe the opposite. And his “resignation” is like Jason Kenny’s long goodbye.

    It would be nice if we had more original material on Ezra’s show. I tire of leftovers.
  • Don Hrehirchek
    commented 2025-01-06 20:32:39 -0500 Flag
    Sly , underhanded politician that he is and We can not do anything about it. Except wait while he bankrupts Canada.