I think it’s going to get bad now.

Look at this post by Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook:

The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden.

That is an opinion and it could even be an honest or reasonable opinion.

But it is not what Trump or his spokesmen have said — they have specifically said that they will in fact accept the result and assist in the peaceful transition of power.

So Zuckerberg is entitled to his opinions about the future, or about what he thinks is going on in Trump’s mind, but they are just his speculations.

But then he said this:

His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world. We removed these statements yesterday because we judged that their effect — and likely their intent — would be to provoke further violence.

But he didn’t do that. I saw the video.

But the thing is, no-one can see what Trump actually said now. We have to have Zuckerberg’s interpretation of it. You can’t see it for yourself on Twitter, which also deleted it. And Instagram is owned by Zuckerberg.

I mean, it’s only an inch away from Google banning searches for the White House website itself.

These are your new rulers. If they can rule Trump, they can rule you too.

