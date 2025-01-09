Trudeau the Terrible can't stand Trump's humour

Trump and his team knows how to push buttons, and Trudeau keeps taking the bait.

Ezra Levant
  |   January 09, 2025

Latest News
PREMIUM CONTENT
Click to subscribe

GUEST: Aristotle Foundation President Mark Milke on his new book, The Victim Cult.

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, why are Donald Trump's 51st state comments resounding so loudly in Canada? Can nobody take a joke?

In one post, Trump referred to Trudeau as the governor of the “Great State of Canada.” It follows his teasing of Canada becoming the 51st state after ruinous tariffs.

"There isn't a snowball's chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States," Trudeau said in a recent social media post. Elon Musk, a key adviser to Trump, trolled Canada's outgoing prime minister, saying he was "not the Governor of Canada anymore."

What has become abundantly clear is that Trump and his team knows how to push buttons, and Trudeau keeps taking the bait. Rather than taken it off the chin, our prime minister took it personally. Like the ego-maniac he is, Trudeau made Canada's porous borders about himself.

"Trudeau himself is to blame!" said Levant. That is why his standing among Canadians is at an all-time low! Recent polling even suggests that Trump himself is more popular among Canadians than Trudeau.

Canadians know our country will never join the United States, some of whom can see the humor. Yet the same can't be said for Trudeau, who claims Canada is a "post-national state" with no core identity.

The president-elect recently posted an AI-generated image of himself standing atop a mountain with a Canadian flag just to spite him. Unsurprisingly, Trudeau took offence when there was none to be had.

Like all despots, our outgoing prime minister can't take a joke. Go figure.

Call the Election!

12,696 signatures
Goal: 25,000 signatures
meta-img

Justin Trudeau has announced he will resign as Prime Minister only after the Liberal Party selects a new leader. But why should Canadians wait? Trudeau must call a federal election immediately to face the consequences of his leadership. If you agree, sign this petition. Demand Justin Trudeau call an election immediately!

Will you sign?

Please help Rebel News fight back in Campaign 2025!

Latest News

Justin Trudeau’s so-called resignation is a sham — he’s clinging to power, proroguing Parliament, and setting the stage for cronyism and foreign interference in the Liberal leadership race. Rebel News is fighting back by exposing Trudeau’s scheme, vetting the Liberal Party leadership race, and gearing up for the next election with fearless, independent journalism. A generous but anonymous donor has committed to match every dollar donated to this campaign up to $50,000, doubling the impact of your donation. Please chip in now and help Rebel News defend Canadian democracy!

Amount
$
DONATE

COMMENTS

Showing 3 Comments

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Alex Carroll
    commented 2025-01-09 21:33:53 -0500 Flag
    Ezra you are so right that thin skinned Canadians like Trudope, Jughead and moron May cannot take a joke

    Trudeau knows it is a joke because Trump was ripping him over steak dinners at his Mar-a-Lago resort!!!

    Our stupid leftist politicians are very embarrassing
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-01-09 21:21:42 -0500 Flag
    I could have played the victim all my life. It wasn’t my fault that I was born with poor eyesight. It wasn’t nice to be sent to a residential school for deaf and blind children for months at a time either. Worse yet,, the world is so sight-oriented that finding a job was difficult. I didn’t even have proper adaptive tools like a good magnifying glass and monocular. But I persisted and I also got rid of my emotional baggage. That freed me to make my own future.
  • bill snow
    commented 2025-01-09 21:19:52 -0500 Flag
    I would love to see Trump meet that nasty May!
  • Alex Carroll
    followed this page 2025-01-09 20:24:19 -0500