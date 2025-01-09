Trudeau the Terrible can't stand Trump's humour
Trump and his team knows how to push buttons, and Trudeau keeps taking the bait.
GUEST: Aristotle Foundation President Mark Milke on his new book, The Victim Cult.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, why are Donald Trump's 51st state comments resounding so loudly in Canada? Can nobody take a joke?
In one post, Trump referred to Trudeau as the governor of the “Great State of Canada.” It follows his teasing of Canada becoming the 51st state after ruinous tariffs.
"There isn't a snowball's chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States," Trudeau said in a recent social media post. Elon Musk, a key adviser to Trump, trolled Canada's outgoing prime minister, saying he was "not the Governor of Canada anymore."
What has become abundantly clear is that Trump and his team knows how to push buttons, and Trudeau keeps taking the bait. Rather than taken it off the chin, our prime minister took it personally. Like the ego-maniac he is, Trudeau made Canada's porous borders about himself.
WATCH: @EzraLevant addresses Trump's proposition to make Canada the 51st state with @CharlieKirk11 following Trudeau's resignation.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 6, 2025
"We do have a history, it was called British North America," Ezra says. But there are some differences that I think the enthusiasts are missing." pic.twitter.com/qITDhwJlqO
"Trudeau himself is to blame!" said Levant. That is why his standing among Canadians is at an all-time low! Recent polling even suggests that Trump himself is more popular among Canadians than Trudeau.
Canadians know our country will never join the United States, some of whom can see the humor. Yet the same can't be said for Trudeau, who claims Canada is a "post-national state" with no core identity.
The president-elect recently posted an AI-generated image of himself standing atop a mountain with a Canadian flag just to spite him. Unsurprisingly, Trudeau took offence when there was none to be had.
Like all despots, our outgoing prime minister can't take a joke. Go figure.
COMMENTS
Alex Carroll commented 2025-01-09 21:33:53 -0500 FlagEzra you are so right that thin skinned Canadians like Trudope, Jughead and moron May cannot take a joke
Trudeau knows it is a joke because Trump was ripping him over steak dinners at his Mar-a-Lago resort!!!
Our stupid leftist politicians are very embarrassing
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-01-09 21:21:42 -0500 FlagI could have played the victim all my life. It wasn’t my fault that I was born with poor eyesight. It wasn’t nice to be sent to a residential school for deaf and blind children for months at a time either. Worse yet,, the world is so sight-oriented that finding a job was difficult. I didn’t even have proper adaptive tools like a good magnifying glass and monocular. But I persisted and I also got rid of my emotional baggage. That freed me to make my own future.
