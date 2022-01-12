Rebel News Banner Ad - RebelNews+ Gift Memberships

INTERVIEW: Dr. James Lindsay

  • January 12, 2022
James Lindsay (follow @ConceptualJames on Twitter) is an American-born author, mathematician, and professional troublemaker, who has written six books spanning a range of subjects including religion, the philosophy of science and postmodern theory. He is a leading expert on critical race theory, which led him to reject it completely.

In this interview, we discuss Ray Epps, Rand Paul's grilling of Dr. Fauci, Canada's missing opposition, George Soros, investigating conspiracies and the “doom pill”.

Free Speech George Soros Critical race theory
