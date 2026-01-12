Fight for free speech intensifies as U.K. considers banning X

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, Ezra discusses how the Canadian government has once again raised concerns over online content, this time focusing on AI-generated images produced by Elon Musk's Grok chatbot on the X platform.

According to reports in The Telegraph of London, U.K. officials have engaged in discussions with Canadian counterparts regarding these images—primarily depictions of individuals in bikinis or similar attire, created by editing existing photos via AI prompts.

Importantly, these are not instances of explicit pornography or obscenity; rather, they're manipulated images that have sparked debate over consent and harm.

But this issue isn't explicitly connected to Grok. Similar capabilities exist across various AI systems, a challenge that has persisted since the advent of photo-editing software like Photoshop.

Yet the scrutiny appears directed primarily at X, and Musk — a close ally of U.S. President Donald Trump and a supporter of minimal content moderation.

This targeted focus reveals broader motives for those in the U.K., Australian and Canadian governments: X has become a platform that empowers dissenting voices and bypasses traditional media gatekeeping and government-imposed restrictions.

Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon has stated publicly that Canada is not contemplating an outright ban on X. However, is it a stretch to think the Liberals might take action against Musk and X?

Legislation like Bill C-63, the Online Harms Act, imposes stringent regulations, including potential fines of up to 6% of global revenues or $10 million, along with expansive enforcement powers that could effectively constrain platforms unwilling to comply fully.

Governments are taking aim at X precisely because it enables free speech and circumvents established censorship mechanisms.

In the U.K., the state regulator, Ofcom, says it's actively examining its options. Canada's CRTC mirrors Ofcom in its oversight role and could follow its lead.

Confronting a President Trump —who prioritizes American innovation and free expression — on this front would be unwise, especially given the ongoing trade conflict between Canada and the U.S., particularly with the existing USMCA free trade agreement set to expire this summer.

As commentator Mark Steyn has observed, it often feels like “America Alone,” though allies such as Israel, segments of the Latino community, Poland, Hungary, and emerging voices in the U.K. (including Nigel Farage) stand firm.

What better example than Tommy Robinson's renewed visibility after he was banished from the platform years ago. Now, the activist has been able to reach millions — something he was able to accomplish by getting the word out on X, when he was previously silenced.

Here in Canada, we must continue our efforts to defend free speech, as demonstrated in Rebel News' actions at York University and recent demonstrations in downtown Toronto alongside Freedom Convoy organizer, Tamara Lich.

Independent journalism remains essential in countering overreach — and Rebel News will keep telling the other side of the story to ensure these voices can be heard.

GUEST: Tamara Lich joins the show to discuss what it was like reporting for Rebel News on the ground in Toronto and what she heard from residents about the state of free speech in Canada.