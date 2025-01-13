Will Mark Carney become our next prime minister as Trudeau 2.0?

Mark Carney is a consummate supporter of the World Economic Forum, who chairs some of the wealthiest firms in the world, supports DEI initiatives and is among the biggest advocates of the carbon tax.

Ezra Levant
  |   January 13, 2025   |   News Analysis

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, will World Economic Forum bigshot Mark Carney be Trudeau's successor in March?

Carney, who left Canada to run the Bank of England in 2011, wants the top job in Canada before he even runs as a candidate, according to media reports.

When Trudeau prorogued Parliament, he announced his resignation—but only after the party chose his successor. He did not say when that would be after dissolving Parliament until March 24. After a last-ditch attempt to save his political career, he threw in the towel with Party officials confirming a leadership vote last week for March 9. 

Trudeau dissolved Parliament so MPs couldn’t vote non-confidence on him. That’s his main priority—not Canadians themselves.

But of course it also means that Parliament cannot meet to discuss or debate or vote on anything else—all bills in the House of Commons were vaporized—that’s a good thing when it comes to atrocious laws like Bill C-63, the censorship law.

But it also means the Parliament can’t deal with the threat of tariffs from Trump—or Trump’s real point, which would be to protect our porous borders. candidates only have until January 23rd to announce their candidacy—that’s just ten days from now. It’s a $350,000 entry fee, by the way, which will discourage some candidates.

So who is Carney? He’s the consummate WEF man. He’s been on their board, too.

But unlike Freeland, who is on their board at this moment, he has become a master of the universe. Chair of Brookfield. Chair of Bloomberg LLP. These are billion or trillion dollar companies.

He really is a master of the universe, and like Ignatieff, he seeks to collect Canada as a bauble.

Carney's the world’s leading carbon tax advocate. He’s for DEI corporate governance. And, most importantly, he’s never lived a normal life. He’s also anti-populist, and perhaps, the worst candidate for the times and troubles that our country faces right now.

Carney wouldn’t just have two weeks as prime minister, he’d have seven months. That’s a long time to put your imprint on things. Mark Carney, the World Economic Forum PM, to replace Trudeau and Freeland, themselves WEF masters. 

My friends, don’t be so sure we’re heading for an early spring election.

Justin Trudeau has announced he will resign as Prime Minister only after the Liberal Party selects a new leader. But why should Canadians wait? Trudeau must call a federal election immediately to face the consequences of his leadership. If you agree, sign this petition. Demand Justin Trudeau call an election immediately!

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-01-13 21:05:26 -0500 Flag
    Liberals keep hosing us while giving us false hope. And what excuse will they use us for the next election delay? Only they know.