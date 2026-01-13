Will the people’s revolution bring down Iran’s Ayatollahs?

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight, Ezra highlights how something genuinely historic appears to be unfolding in Iran. Despite internet blackouts, power cuts and brutal repression, ordinary Iranians are flooding the streets demanding the end of nearly half a century of rule by the Ayatollahs. This is not a symbolic protest or a passing riot. It looks, increasingly, like a full-blown uprising driven by economic collapse, water shortages and a population exhausted by clerical tyranny.

The Islamic Republic is responding with the usual tools of fear: mass killings, information blackouts and collective punishment. Reports suggest thousands may already be dead. Yet the protests persist. Even mosques, once the backbone of regime authority, are reportedly empty or being attacked ... a sign of how deeply the regime has hollowed out religious life.

What’s striking, though, is the muted reaction from Western elites. When Hamas fought Israel, celebrities, students and activists poured into the streets of London, Toronto and New York. Now, as Iranians fight an actual Islamist dictatorship, that same crowd is largely silent. There are no trending hashtags, no celebrity anthems, no mass encampments. The contrast is revealing.

Which brings us to Zara Larsson.

The Swedish pop star recently decided to inform her nearly ten million Instagram followers that she “effing hates” ICE, the US immigration enforcement agency. From the comfort of Scandinavia, she accused American law enforcement of being violent criminals, even as she prepares to tour the United States and rely on the very visa system she mocks.

It’s not brave. It’s not insightful. It’s cheap moral posturing aimed at an audience conditioned to applaud any denunciation of American authority. Foreign celebrities are free to hold opinions, but entry into the United States is a privilege, not a right. The idea that someone can openly demonise U.S. institutions and then expect a red-carpet welcome reflects how accustomed America has become to being sneered at.

The irony is hard to miss. While Iranians are risking everything to overthrow a real police state, Western celebrities casually attack democratic enforcement agencies from a position of total safety. One struggle is existential. The other is performative.

Perhaps it’s time the West learned to tell the difference.

GUEST: Middle East Forum's Daniel Pipes on the ongoing uprising in Iran and President Trump's potential response.