Our mission is clear — and we refuse to stay silent against unchecked power

Tonight, Ezra shares Rebel News' mission as we settle into 2026. Every so often, a media organization has to decide whether it’s content simply to observe events, or whether it’s willing to step into the arena and absorb some blows. As Rebels, we keep choosing the latter. That choice isn’t accidental — it’s baked into how we see our mission.

At a recent internal strategy meeting, the discussion wasn’t just about which stories to cover or which cities to send reporters to. Of course, that matters. We’re expanding our newsroom, adding journalists on the ground across Canada and beyond, covering protests, political flashpoints and international power struggles. News is our daily bread. But the harder question kept resurfacing: what do we do when reporting alone isn’t enough?

That question has defined our most consequential moments. During the pandemic, we didn’t just document overreach, we fought it. When ordinary Canadians were arrested, fined, or silenced, Rebel News launched legal and activist campaigns that defended thousands of people. It wasn’t safe. It wasn’t cheap. But it mattered.

That same instinct kicked in again when a sitting Conservative MP was banned from a Canadian university. No outrage from the political class. No serious pushback. So we acted. We showed up. We tested the limits of free speech in real time instead of issuing polite press releases.

That’s the thread connecting our current legal battles, including challenges involving Chrystia Freeland and questions around conflicts of interest. These fights are uphill, expensive and often thankless. Governments have unlimited resources. We don’t. Losing is always possible ... even likely. But precedent matters. Suing a cabinet minister for blocking journalists online once sounded petty. It ended up setting a national standard for transparency.

This isn’t activism replacing journalism. It’s journalism refusing to stop at observation when power goes unchecked. Opinion, reporting, and action overlap because they have to. If no one else will challenge authority, someone must.

The same applies internationally. Watching Canada’s political leadership cozy up to authoritarian regimes, whether in Beijing, Doha, or Davos, demands more than quiet concern. When business interests, foreign influence, and political power blur together, journalism has to ask who benefits and who pays the price.

Rebel News doesn’t pretend to be neutral furniture in the room. We take positions. We argue. We sue. We lose sometimes. We win occasionally. But above all, we refuse to accept that silence is professionalism.

Journalism isn’t just about telling people what happened. Sometimes, it’s about deciding that something shouldn’t be allowed to happen at all, and doing something about it.

GUEST: Sam Cooper of thebureau.news joins the show.