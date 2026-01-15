Carney threatened Netanyahu — now he bows to China's Xi

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, Ezra highlights how Mark Carney and his cabinet colleagues are on yet another international junket. Private jets, five-star hotels, rubbing elbows with global elites ... all while Question Period passes largely ignored. Parliament’s workdays have never been so few. China, the World Economic Forum, Qatar: the anti-American tour is in full swing.

New policy? Apparently: skip elections, skip debates, just diversify exports and supply chains while “standing up for Canadian interests.” Anand calls it “New government, new policy.” But is China really the partner Canada needs? Burner phones, bragging about Canadian firms investing over there instead of attracting investment here — it raises questions.

Meanwhile, back home, Canadians are reminded of the stakes abroad. A Canadian citizen has died in Iran at the hands of Iranian authorities. Peaceful protests demanding human rights have been met with brutal repression. Canada’s response? Condolences and calls for an end to violence while ministers jet off to globalist gatherings.

The contradiction is stark. Carney warns China is Canada’s “biggest security threat,” yet he promotes cozy diplomacy with Beijing. Foreign affairs should be hard-nosed: no permanent friends, only permanent interests. And the interest of Canadians lies first in the Canada-U.S. relationship, a partnership no globalist WEF agenda can replace.

Anti-American sentiment may win headlines, and perhaps some votes, but Canada grows weaker each year. Carney may thrive on the media’s support, but the nation he claims to represent risks losing its economic and geopolitical footing.

The anti-American stunt may feel bold in the moment, but long-term, it accelerates decline. Global elites may applaud. Canadians, not so much.

GUEST: Marc Morano of ClimateDepot.com on the upcoming WEF in Davos and Donald Trump's withdrawal from the 1992 UN climate treaty.