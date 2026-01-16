Carney just signed a trade deal with China: What did he actually get?

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, Ezra looks at Mark Carney's trip to Beijing, where he reached a deal with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

But what did Canada's prime minister actually secure in his deal with the Chinese Communist Party? Reduced tariffs on Saskatchewan's exports and little else to show for it, Ezra says.

This wasn't making “progress” in Canada's relationship with China — it was just undoing some of the regression that occurred under Justin Trudeau after the Chinese regime retaliated to Canada detaining Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou at the request of U.S. authorities.

What about China, what is the oppressive country getting in return from Canada? To start, the right to sell 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles in the country — much to the disappointment of one of Carney's biggest cheerleaders, Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

The PM was quick to drop any talk about China's abuses of human rights, or the national security threats the Chinese Communist Party poses.

Where is China's supposed investment in Canada supposed to come from, wonders Ezra. After all, when China builds car factories elsewhere, their automakers tend to import Chinese labour to work at the facility.

China is willing to buy Canada's natural resources — but that's nothing new, given we can actually get them to market.

Carney's grand plan to counter Trump hinges on a dramatic increase in non-U.S. exports, a challenging task given how much of Canada's economy is reliant on trade with our southern neighbour.

The message that will linger the most from Carney's trip to China is his ominous statement about a “new world order,” something that contradicts Donald Trump's plans.

Just like Canada's position on Israel-Hamas, Carney is signalling we may no longer work as closely with our most important ally.

Ezra asks if, from an American point of view, the Five Eyes intelligence alliance — consisting of the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia and New Zealand — would feel confident sharing secrets with Carney.

White House official Peter Navarro has floated the idea in the past, suggesting Canada could be kicked out of the network, and the U.S. has already formed a separate pact, AUKUS, with Australia and the U.K.

In Ezra's view, Carney is much like his predecessor, Justin Trudeau: a terrible negotiator. Carney's time at Brookfield was as the chairman of the company; the guy who goes to conferences, effectively serving as a well-paid mascot for the firm.

He has no idea how to handle world leaders like Trump or Xi or terrorist groups like Hamas, Ezra asserted, noting the PM is now off to his “happy place” — the mountains of Davos, Switzerland, as he attends the World Economic Forum's annual summit before then travelling to Qatar.

How will Carney sell out Canada's sovereignty next for some promise of investment that will likely never materialize?

GUEST: Former nurse Amy Hamm joins the show to talk about her new column in the National Post, where she argues Canadians' declining trust in institutions shows the public is waking up to the challenges the country faces.