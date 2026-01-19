We're back at WEF to expose what the global elites don't want you to see

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, Ezra reports from Davos where the world's global elite is gathering for the World Economic Forum, transforming a quiet alpine town into a fortress of influence. Rebel News is once again on the ground, not as invited guests, but as independent journalists determined to show viewers what happens when global power congregates far from public accountability.

Despite founder Klaus Schwab being pushed aside, the World Economic Forum itself appears stronger than ever. A glance at this year’s guest list confirms it: world leaders, central bankers, NATO officials, tech executives and financial titans all making the pilgrimage. Donald Trump is expected. Mark Carney and Chrystia Freeland, both longtime WEF insiders, are present. Government jets arrive quietly, even from countries not officially listed.

🚨 I’ve just arrived in Switzerland with @ezralevant for WEF 2026



We’ll be in Davos all week holding the ‘YOU will own nothing and be happy’ oligarchs to account as they fly in on their private jets.



WATCH & SUPPORT: https://t.co/9swOwAE9m5 pic.twitter.com/vzLL5k4Xux — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 19, 2026

The crowd here defies simple political labels. It’s a mistake to assume billionaires are instinctively pro-capitalist. Figures like George Soros built immense wealth through capitalism only to spend it undermining the system itself. Larry Fink of BlackRock exemplifies this model, using shareholder power to force ESG and DEI agendas into corporations from the inside. This is socialism by balance sheet, not ballot box.

Davos is not a legislature. It cannot pass laws or arrest citizens. But it does something arguably more powerful: it shapes the language, priorities and assumptions of those who do. Phrases like “Build Back Better” and “The Great Reset” weren’t spontaneous global movements, they were workshop outputs from rooms like these. Influence, not authority, is the real currency here.

Rebel News is headed back to Davos, for the annual World Economic Forum conference!



They deliberately make it very hard for any outsiders to attend — but it’s become our specialty. Which oligarchs will we catch this year?pic.twitter.com/Belj36vGo5 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) January 19, 2026

What’s notably absent is any democratic safeguard. There is no opposition, no lobbyist registry, no public transcript, no question period. Deals are discussed behind closed doors, often involving war, energy and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, delegates arrive by private jet, one for every four attendees on average, while preaching carbon restraint to the rest of the world.

Rebel News arrived commercially, navigating foggy airfields and long train rides, staying far from Davos in an outrageously priced rental inflated by the event itself. This isn’t luxury journalism; it’s persistence journalism. While regime media pays six figures for access and prestige panels, independent reporters ask questions that make elites uncomfortable.

That discomfort is precisely the point. Davos isn’t just a conference — it’s a club. And when ordinary citizens aren’t allowed inside, someone has to stand at the gates and demand answers.