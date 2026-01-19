We're back at WEF to expose what the global elites don't want you to see

Every January, the world’s most powerful gather in the Swiss Alps, far away from scrutiny. We'll show you what's really going on.

Ezra Levant
  |   January 19, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   2 Comments

Latest News
PREMIUM CONTENT
Click to subscribe

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

Tonight, Ezra reports from Davos where the world's global elite is gathering for the World Economic Forum, transforming a quiet alpine town into a fortress of influence. Rebel News is once again on the ground, not as invited guests, but as independent journalists determined to show viewers what happens when global power congregates far from public accountability.

Despite founder Klaus Schwab being pushed aside, the World Economic Forum itself appears stronger than ever. A glance at this year’s guest list confirms it: world leaders, central bankers, NATO officials, tech executives and financial titans all making the pilgrimage. Donald Trump is expected. Mark Carney and Chrystia Freeland, both longtime WEF insiders, are present. Government jets arrive quietly, even from countries not officially listed.

The crowd here defies simple political labels. It’s a mistake to assume billionaires are instinctively pro-capitalist. Figures like George Soros built immense wealth through capitalism only to spend it undermining the system itself. Larry Fink of BlackRock exemplifies this model, using shareholder power to force ESG and DEI agendas into corporations from the inside. This is socialism by balance sheet, not ballot box.

Davos is not a legislature. It cannot pass laws or arrest citizens. But it does something arguably more powerful: it shapes the language, priorities and assumptions of those who do. Phrases like “Build Back Better” and “The Great Reset” weren’t spontaneous global movements, they were workshop outputs from rooms like these. Influence, not authority, is the real currency here.

What’s notably absent is any democratic safeguard. There is no opposition, no lobbyist registry, no public transcript, no question period. Deals are discussed behind closed doors, often involving war, energy and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, delegates arrive by private jet, one for every four attendees on average, while preaching carbon restraint to the rest of the world.

Rebel News arrived commercially, navigating foggy airfields and long train rides, staying far from Davos in an outrageously priced rental inflated by the event itself. This isn’t luxury journalism; it’s persistence journalism. While regime media pays six figures for access and prestige panels, independent reporters ask questions that make elites uncomfortable.

That discomfort is precisely the point. Davos isn’t just a conference — it’s a club. And when ordinary citizens aren’t allowed inside, someone has to stand at the gates and demand answers.

Help get Rebel News to Davos for the 2026 World Economic Forum

Latest News

Rebel News doesn’t have corporate sponsors or billionaire backers. Our journalism stays independent for one reason: viewers like you support it.

This week, we’re heading back to Davos to report from the World Economic Forum—where the world’s most powerful people gather, and where the mainstream media too often plays nice. We’re crowdfunding the basics: economy-class flights, modest lodging, and on-the-ground reporting costs so Ezra Levant, Avi Yemini, and our crew can put cameras and tough questions where the powerful don’t want them.

Every contribution—large or small—goes directly to WEF Reports 2026 coverage. If you want fearless, independent reporting from Davos, please donate now.

Bonus for $100+ donors: If you chip in $100 or more (or if you gave $100+ to our previous WEF crowdfunding campaign), we’ll invite you to a private live Zoom town hall with Ezra and Avi, streaming from Davos. You’ll get a behind-the-scenes briefing and we’ll answer your questions live.

Town hall time: Thursday, January 22 at 7:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. MT (yes, that’s 3:00 a.m. in Davos—we’ll be up for it).

Please donate today to help us get to Davos—and bring you reporting you won’t find anywhere else.

Amount
$
DONATE

COMMENTS

Showing 2 Comments

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-01-19 21:08:32 -0500 Flag
    I’m glad the Swiss aren’t zealous about keeping Rebel reporters out of Davos.
  • Kevin O'Mahony
    commented 2026-01-19 21:01:58 -0500 Flag
    I’m wondering what the Davos organizers are going to do to protect the Masters of the Universe from impromptu questions from Rebel News. I’m sure the bigwigs are going to be inoculated from the likes of your questioning after their previous years experience.