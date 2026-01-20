Ezra Levant Breaks Down Mark Carney’s Davos Speech — and Confronts Justin Trudeau on the Street

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Article by Rebel Staff

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra is in Davos, Switzerland for the annual gathering of the global elite at the World Economic Forum — where Canada’s most powerful figures feel safest from scrutiny.

Ezra reacts to Mark Carney's speech and then goes behind the scenes on his encounter with Justin Trudeau.

While roaming the streets of Davos, Ezra and the Rebel News team unexpectedly ran into Justin Trudeau, casually strolling the promenade alongside pop star Katy Perry. In Switzerland, there were no police cordons, no intimidation, and no arrests for asking questions — a stark contrast to how Rebel News journalists are treated for doing the same thing back home in Canada.

Ezra breaks down the uncomfortable truth: Canadian police are routinely used to shield politicians from accountability, while in Davos, even with armed police and military everywhere, journalists are free to ask questions without interference.

But the real bombshell of the night comes from Mark Carney.

Fresh off a globe-trotting tour that included Communist China, Carney takes the Davos stage to declare that the post-World War II, rules-based international order is over. His solution? A realignment away from the United States — and toward China.

Ezra dismantles Carney’s speech piece by piece, exposing how polished, MBA-speak can mask deeply radical ideas. Carney argues that “middle powers” like Canada should band together — not against authoritarian regimes — but against America. In practice, that means weakening our largest trading relationship, abandoning military reality, and embracing Chinese economic dominance, all while claiming it will somehow help Canadian workers.

Ezra explains why this vision isn’t just naive — it’s dangerous.

Canada sends roughly 80% of its exports to the United States. Our airspace is defended by American fighter jets. Our economy, security, and geography are inseparable from our southern neighbour. Pretending otherwise may earn applause in Davos, but it collapses under real-world scrutiny.

And yet, the Davos crowd loved it.

Why? Because Carney is exactly what this conference rewards: a globe-trotting technocrat with multiple passports, reflexive hostility toward Donald Trump, and an instinctive sympathy for global governance over national sovereignty.

This episode also features Ezra’s raw, on-the-street interaction with Trudeau — evasions, gaslighting, and silence included — plus a preview of an even bigger confrontation still to come from Davos.

Rebel News is on the ground, asking the questions regime media won’t — and that the world’s most powerful people hope you never hear.

Watch tonight’s episode, see the footage for yourself, and decide who’s really speaking for Canada’s future.