In Davos politicians face questions they dodge in Canada

Our encounters on the streets of Davos expose just how closed and defensive Canadian politics has become.

Ezra Levant
  |   January 21, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Article by Rebel staff

Tonight, Ezra highlights how Davos loves to sell itself as a global town square, a place where the world’s most powerful people gather to solve humanity’s biggest problems. But the truth reveals itself not inside the conference halls, but on the icy streets just outside them.

We’re not even staying in Davos itself. Every hotel room and Airbnb has been swallowed up by the World Economic Forum machine, forcing journalists and regular people to stay towns away and commute by train. It’s a small detail, but it perfectly captures how exclusive this supposedly “inclusive” gathering really is.

And yet, for all its secrecy, Davos has never been more popular. Attendance is at record highs, with world leaders lining up from A to Z — literally, from Donald Trump to Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump’s 90-minute speech dominated the event and his message mattered more than any carefully worded panel discussion combined.

European elites may cringe at Trump’s salesman-style pep rally, but the substance landed: the U.S. economy is booming, America carries the defence burden for the free world, and many allies are happy to free-ride.

But the most revealing part of Davos isn’t the speeches. It’s the access. In Switzerland, politicians don’t hide behind police cordons. You can walk up to them, ask questions, and not be arrested or assaulted for doing so. Imagine that.

In just two days, more Canadian cabinet ministers were confronted than Rebel News has been allowed near in years back home. That would never happen in Canada. There, reporters are shoved, arrested, even beaten for asking questions. In Davos, police simply check that you’re calm and move on.

It’s deeply embarrassing that Swiss streets offer more democratic access to Canadian politicians than Canada itself. Davos may be elite and absurd — but it accidentally exposes something far worse back home: how afraid our leaders are of accountability.

And that, more than any speech, is the real takeaway from Davos.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-01-21 21:19:07 -0500 Flag
    These oligarchs and politicians figure they’re practically gods but they’ll all die like the rest of us. History will NOT look kindly on these people.