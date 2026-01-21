In Davos politicians face questions they dodge in Canada

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Article by Rebel staff

Tonight, Ezra highlights how Davos loves to sell itself as a global town square, a place where the world’s most powerful people gather to solve humanity’s biggest problems. But the truth reveals itself not inside the conference halls, but on the icy streets just outside them.

We’re not even staying in Davos itself. Every hotel room and Airbnb has been swallowed up by the World Economic Forum machine, forcing journalists and regular people to stay towns away and commute by train. It’s a small detail, but it perfectly captures how exclusive this supposedly “inclusive” gathering really is.

And yet, for all its secrecy, Davos has never been more popular. Attendance is at record highs, with world leaders lining up from A to Z — literally, from Donald Trump to Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump’s 90-minute speech dominated the event and his message mattered more than any carefully worded panel discussion combined.

Canada's finance minister defends China talks when confronted in Davos@EzraLevant questioned Liberal Finance Minister @FP_Champagne about Carney's recent trip to China while on the streets of Davos at this year's World Economic Forum.



Finance Minister François-Philippe… pic.twitter.com/lhNTLo00g0 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 21, 2026

European elites may cringe at Trump’s salesman-style pep rally, but the substance landed: the U.S. economy is booming, America carries the defence burden for the free world, and many allies are happy to free-ride.

But the most revealing part of Davos isn’t the speeches. It’s the access. In Switzerland, politicians don’t hide behind police cordons. You can walk up to them, ask questions, and not be arrested or assaulted for doing so. Imagine that.

In just two days, more Canadian cabinet ministers were confronted than Rebel News has been allowed near in years back home. That would never happen in Canada. There, reporters are shoved, arrested, even beaten for asking questions. In Davos, police simply check that you’re calm and move on.

It’s deeply embarrassing that Swiss streets offer more democratic access to Canadian politicians than Canada itself. Davos may be elite and absurd — but it accidentally exposes something far worse back home: how afraid our leaders are of accountability.

And that, more than any speech, is the real takeaway from Davos.