Davos reveals how far Canada has drifted from press freedom

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight, Ezra details how the Rebel News team is working around the clock in Davos to bring you the coverage the mainstream media refuse to show you. It’s nearly midnight in a freezing Swiss mountain town, and the workday still isn’t over. Davos reporting doesn’t end when the sun goes down.

It’s early starts, long train rides , hours pacing the promenade, and sudden sprints when a prime minister or finance minister appears out of the crowd. By nightfall, the footage is edited, uploaded, and sent back across the Atlantic. It’s exhausting ... and it’s necessary.

The World Economic Forum doesn’t pass laws, but pretending it lacks power misses the point. Davos is where influence is traded, ideas are harmonised, and relationships are built well outside the reach of public scrutiny. Unlike parliament or congress, there are no transcripts, no lobbyist registries, and no formal accountability. That’s precisely why independent journalists need to be here.

Ironically, Davos now offers more access to Canadian politicians than Canada itself. In just 24 hours, we questioned Justin Trudeau, Chrystia Freeland, François-Philippe Champagne, and Mélanie Joly — more access than many outlets receive at home over years. The absurdity is hard to ignore: Canadian reporters must fly halfway around the world to question their own government.

The contrast in policing was just as striking. After being accused of harassment and worse while questioning Freeland, Swiss police calmly intervened. They checked credentials, made a call, and sent reporters on their way. When asked if they support freedom of speech, the officer seemed surprised the question was even necessary. In Canada, the same encounter would almost certainly have ended in detention or charges.

Davos also highlighted the gap between elite rhetoric and everyday reality. Mark Carney’s speech drew applause from global delegates and celebrities like will.i.am. But speeches don’t keep factories open. They don’t fix weak GDP growth, runaway food inflation, or an economy increasingly dependent on the United States while publicly antagonising it.

Canada cannot replace the U.S. as a trading partner, nor can it posture its way into military independence. Playing anti-American politics on the world stage may sound bold, but it risks becoming a campaign strategy built on manufactured crisis rather than practical solutions.

Davos is tiring, chaotic, and imperfect ... but it offers something Canada increasingly does not: access without intimidation. That alone should worry us all.