Trump wins first foreign affairs battle with flair reminiscent of reality TV

GUEST: Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, on his organization's challenge of Trudeau's undemocratic capital gains tax

Donald Trump has been on the job since before he even officially started. I don't think the man knows the meaning of a day off. He's like the Energizer Bunny, but with better hair and a penchant for making headlines. Here's an example for you: Trump insisted that Israel ramp up its war against Hamas, demanding hostages be released by his inauguration. And you know what? They did part of it.

He's been playing chess with Zelensky and Putin, trying to end the war in Ukraine. He's chatting with Denmark about Greenland like it's the next big real estate deal. He's telling Panama they should get ready to hand back the Canal to America, and he's pushing Canada and Mexico to tighten up those borders or face tariffs on their imports. And let's be real, after four years of Joe Biden, who was more vegetable than visionary, no one was taking him seriously. It was all about who was pulling the strings behind the curtain.

But Trump? He's moving at a pace that would make your head spin. We're talking about the first 100 hours of his presidency, not days. The man signed executive orders like they were going out of style, over 200 in the first few days. And these weren't just any orders; these were the kind that actually do something, like deploying the military to the southern border or empowering ICE to round up the baddest of the bad.

On Trump's first day, 308 migrants were sent packing, with thousands more following. Now, remember, these are rookie numbers if you're aiming to deport 10 million over four years, but it's a start.

Now, there's this claim that Colombia, led by a bonafide communist, emptied their prisons into our backyard. It's like the Mariel boatlift all over again, where Castro sent us his worst alongside some good folks. Trump isn't playing around; he's deporting these criminals back to Colombia. But when Colombia tried to play tough, refusing to accept their own citizens, Trump took to Truth Social to make a statement.

I'm going to read it to you because it's a masterclass in diplomacy by tweet. Trump laid down the law: emergency tariffs, travel bans, visa revocations, enhanced inspections, and financial sanctions. And guess what? Less than an hour later, Colombia's president was singing a different tune, sending his presidential jet to fetch his country's criminals.

“Dignified return,” he called it. Sure, sure.

But here's the kicker, Trump's response was like watching a chess grandmaster play against a novice. He flexed his presidential muscles, showing the world that under his watch, America isn't going to be a dumping ground for anyone's problems. And if you try to play games with him? Well, you'll find out the hard way that there's a new sheriff in town.

So, what does this tell us? That Trump's presidency isn't going to be business as usual. He's not your typical politician; he's a doer, a builder, and he's going to make things happen, whether it's in foreign policy or domestic affairs.

And for those of us who value freedom, who believe in the rule of law, this is exhilarating to watch.