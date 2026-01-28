A Clockwork Orange was meant as fiction — not policy blueprint

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Article by Rebel News staff

This year marks 55 years since A Clockwork Orange hit cinemas, and time has only sharpened its warning. Stanley Kubrick’s film, adapted from Anthony Burgess’s novel, imagined a Britain drowning in violent crime while a warped government experimented with “compassion” instead of consequences. The twist wasn’t just the violence, it was the state’s belief that criminals could be reprogrammed if only society tried harder to understand them.

Sound familiar?

In Kubrick’s world, gangs terrorise the public while authorities hesitate to punish. Instead, they tinker. Prisoners are released early. The worst offenders are indulged. Law-abiding citizens are treated with suspicion, while repeat criminals are granted endless chances. Replace “near-future Britain” with today's Canada and the resemblance becomes eerie.

These days, violent offenders routinely receive bail. Sentences are softened to the point of parody. Serial killers are transferred to lower-security facilities. Meanwhile, Ottawa insists the real solution to crime is targeting licensed gun owners, people who have committed no crime at all. Defend yourself against a home intruder, and you risk becoming the criminal. It’s the ultimate upside-down justice system.

In A Clockwork Orange, the state’s big idea is the Ludovico Technique, a drug-induced aversion therapy meant to neutralise violent impulses. It fails spectacularly, but the government pushes on anyway because it looks good on paper. Canada’s real-life equivalent arrived in 2017, when Justin Trudeau argued it would be inappropriate to jail returning ISIS fighters. The preference was rehabilitation over incarceration, carrots instead of sticks. Some were reportedly sent to counselling and even poetry classes, as if verse could undo beheadings and mass murder.

The film also drops a chilling line almost in passing: soon, the state may need prison space for “political offenders.” That line feels less like fiction as censorship laws expand and protest movements are criminalised. Ask Freedom Convoy figures how forgiving the system feels when you’re on the wrong side of official ideology.

Kubrick’s final warning comes when former criminals are handed authority. In the film, thugs become police officers. In the real world, Britain’s Metropolitan Police recently admitted to relaxing vetting standards, hiring convicted criminals, including serial rapists, in the name of “equity.” Canada is rarely far behind the U.K. on these policy experiments.

In the end, A Clockwork Orange shows a government that rewards criminals, excuses brutality, and punishes dissent. Fifty-five years on, it no longer feels like speculative fiction. It feels like a roadmap we were warned not to follow ... and followed anyway.