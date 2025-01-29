Doug Ford milks ANOTHER crisis with snap election call
The crisis this time isn’t Covid, it’s Donald Trump.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Premier Doug Ford calls an election — and like the federal Liberals, he prefers to run against Donald Trump.
Not even two years after the last election, in 2022, voters are heading to the polls on February 27th, just a month away.
That was an opportunistic election; at the time, many governments went to the polls in the middle of the pandemic, to take advantage of the fear and crisis mindset that gripped Canadians.
In almost every instance, the incumbents did great — the victory of fear went in their favour. And in the case of Doug Ford, he learned that a crisis is too useful to waste.
The crisis this time isn’t Covid, it’s Donald Trump.
Premier Doug @FordNation says Ontario will see "an unprecedented attack" on families, businesses and communities if President Trump imposes tariffs over Canada's weak border security.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 28, 2025
Ford says his government will "protect" Ontarians "just like we did during the pandemic." pic.twitter.com/i4HBJrtAPI
This time around, Ford alludes to giving billions of dollars in free money to companies and people, similar to the pandemic. Only a few years ago, tens of thousands of businesses closed their doors permanently despite promises of support, with billions more misallocated.
Trump's 25% tariffs, slated for February 1st, may shutter businesses and cost hundreds of thousands of Canadians their jobs. Those who survive the initial headwinds are widely expected to curtail production.
According to Ontario's premier, he needs a new mandate. And right now, it looks good for Ford: It’s 53% for the incumbent, compared to two unknown women Bonnie Crombie and Marit Stiles at 22% and 17%, respectively.
"He doesn’t need a mandate," said Ezra. "His mandate is very fresh — less than two years. And we don’t know what Donald Trump is actually going to do, if anything, towards Canada."
"Ford wants to lock that in. And he just might," Ezra continues. "God knows, the other two options are atrocious. Yeah, two cheers for Doug Ford and his opportunistic election."
COMMENTS
-
James Henry commented 2025-01-29 22:03:58 -0500 FlagThe Ontario election on Feb 27 will be the first in my voting life that I do not cast a ballot. I cannot ever vote for a Liberal or a dipper. But, I cannot vote for Doug Ford. He’s a knucklehead. I too hope he ends up losing some seats. Then watch him try to spin that as a fresh mandate.
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-01-29 20:50:09 -0500 FlagI hope the Ontario election gives Ford a small minority. We know what Liberals and the Non Democratic Party will do. I pity Ontarians. They need a leader like Danielle Smith. Too bad we can’t clone her and install her in the Ontario legislature.
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-01-29 20:48:13 -0500 FlagNo matter who wins the Liberal leadership race, we citizens lose. The whole party is corrupted and must be destroyed in the polls.