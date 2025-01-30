Trump's bravado overpowers Trudeau's WEIRD male feminism

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, who's a greater threat to Canada's identity? Donald Trump or those who would rename schools after our founding prime minister?

Trump, a man of action and a businessman at heart, inspires every young man left in the dust by Trudeau's weird male feminism.



"Western civilization has been emasculated," said Ezra. "That's why people like Jordan Peterson are successful. They're reminding young men about the virtues and responsibilities of being manly."

FAILED ASSASSINATION: Shots fired at Donald Trump!



More to come. pic.twitter.com/vvatsIOl4V — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 13, 2024

Meanwhile, Trudeau always apologizes for how racist and sexist Canadians are. Not him - just you and me. While Trump pulls, Trudeau and his cronies push people out by denigrating Canada. Our country has no identity, and that's why, in part, so many young people, especially men, would move to the U.S. under the right circumstances.

Earlier this week, the Toronto District School Board announced it would change the names of three public schools commemorating Henry Dundas, Egerton Ryerson and Sir John McDonald, courtesy of our colonial history, supposed anti-indigenous racism and their connection to systems of oppression.

"We're a country that destroys its own history," said Ezra. "At least the Taliban, when they destroy statues, they destroy the other guy's statues. The statues of their enemies, not their own."

Trudeau in the army of woke politicians and bureaucrats who follow after him have destroyed so much of the value proposition of being Canadian.