Trump's bravado overpowers Trudeau's WEIRD male feminism

While Trump pulls, Trudeau and his cronies push people out by denigrating Canada.

Ezra Levant
  |   January 30, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   2 Comments

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, who's a greater threat to Canada's identity? Donald Trump or those who would rename schools after our founding prime minister?

Trump, a man of action and a businessman at heart, inspires every young man left in the dust by Trudeau's weird male feminism. 

"Western civilization has been emasculated," said Ezra. "That's why people like Jordan Peterson are successful. They're reminding young men about the virtues and responsibilities of being manly."

Meanwhile, Trudeau always apologizes for how racist and sexist Canadians are. Not him - just you and me. While Trump pulls, Trudeau and his cronies push people out by denigrating Canada. Our country has no identity, and that's why, in part, so many young people, especially men, would move to the U.S. under the right circumstances.

Earlier this week, the Toronto District School Board announced it would change the names of three public schools commemorating Henry Dundas, Egerton Ryerson and Sir John McDonald, courtesy of our colonial history, supposed anti-indigenous racism and their connection to systems of oppression.

"We're a country that destroys its own history," said Ezra. "At least the Taliban, when they destroy statues, they destroy the other guy's statues. The statues of their enemies, not their own."

Trudeau in the army of woke politicians and bureaucrats who follow after him have destroyed so much of the value proposition of being Canadian.

  • Celine King
    commented 2025-01-30 21:11:36 -0500 Flag
    Both the Federal and the current Provincial government are not helping Canadians. The Federal Gov’t “aka” Trudeau (and all his leaches) is putting our economy in grave danger by digging in his heels against Trump by not FIXING THE BORDERS and not STOPPING THE DRUGS. No, instead, he’s going to print more money to increase our Taxes to foot the bill in fighting Trump instead, and making life much more difficult for Canadians AGAIN. And there’s Ford who says he’s going to fund tens of billions of dollars to protect the Canadian WORKERS (I wonder where HE intends on getting that kind of money). There used to be an old TD bank commercial that said: “HANDS IN YOUR POCKET” Sound familiar? Hand on to your wallets!!!! Canada has been broken by the idiotic decisions made by all governments. We need an election now!!!!!! Céline
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-01-30 20:54:08 -0500 Flag
    We Conservatives must make sure people see Trudeau’s and Ford’s bluster as political opportunism. I’m way past tired of politicians manufacturing crises. Only Danielle Smith has the wit and wisdom to recognize what Trump really needs from us.