Is Donald Trump really going to invade Greenland?

Tonight, Ezra discusses why buying Greenland isn't the crazy idea the establishment media claims—it's rooted in American history and vital national security.

From the Louisiana Purchase and Alaska (once mocked as "Seward's Folly") to the U.S. Virgin Islands acquired from Denmark in 1917, America has a long tradition of strategic land deals.

Even President Truman offered Denmark $100 million in gold for Greenland in 1946, recognizing its Arctic importance. William Seward eyed it back in the 1860s.

Ezra highlights Pituffik Space Base (formerly Thule)—the U.S.'s northernmost installation, crucial for detecting Russian ICBMs with its prime location overlooking potential launch paths.

During WWII, the U.S. protected Greenland after Denmark fell to Nazis; they've maintained a presence ever since. With Russia and China eyeing the Arctic, Trump argues the U.S. needs full control—Denmark's defence budget is just 1% of America's.

Ezra cites President Trump's joke about Denmark's "one more dogsled" contribution, exposing Europe's reliance on U.S. protection while they issue press releases but little action. This isn't bullying—it's Art of the Deal negotiation, pushing outrageous positions to secure real gains, he argues.

Offending NATO? They take Trump seriously on defence spending but reject sovereignty changes. Ezra warns it could strain the alliance, yet Trump aims to make history and assert U.S. leadership over figures like Ursula von der Leyen.

For Canada: Ezra suggests offering joint northern bases—an asymmetrical deal that could ease trade tensions.