Is Donald Trump really going to invade Greenland?
Ezra Levant examines President Trump's quest to get control of Greenland for national security purposes.
Tonight, Ezra discusses why buying Greenland isn't the crazy idea the establishment media claims—it's rooted in American history and vital national security.
From the Louisiana Purchase and Alaska (once mocked as "Seward's Folly") to the U.S. Virgin Islands acquired from Denmark in 1917, America has a long tradition of strategic land deals.
Even President Truman offered Denmark $100 million in gold for Greenland in 1946, recognizing its Arctic importance. William Seward eyed it back in the 1860s.
Ezra highlights Pituffik Space Base (formerly Thule)—the U.S.'s northernmost installation, crucial for detecting Russian ICBMs with its prime location overlooking potential launch paths.
During WWII, the U.S. protected Greenland after Denmark fell to Nazis; they've maintained a presence ever since. With Russia and China eyeing the Arctic, Trump argues the U.S. needs full control—Denmark's defence budget is just 1% of America's.
Ezra cites President Trump's joke about Denmark's "one more dogsled" contribution, exposing Europe's reliance on U.S. protection while they issue press releases but little action. This isn't bullying—it's Art of the Deal negotiation, pushing outrageous positions to secure real gains, he argues.
Offending NATO? They take Trump seriously on defence spending but reject sovereignty changes. Ezra warns it could strain the alliance, yet Trump aims to make history and assert U.S. leadership over figures like Ursula von der Leyen.
For Canada: Ezra suggests offering joint northern bases—an asymmetrical deal that could ease trade tensions.
GUEST: True North investigative journalist Melanie Bennet discusses her latest report detailing how a school board in Ontario is embedding Islamophobia lessons in its curriculum while neglecting antisemitism.
COMMENTS
-
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2026-01-07 20:41:27 -0500 FlagWhat many people forget is that this is similar to something that went on roughly 150 years ago.
Back then, Russia and Britain were playing what has been referred to as The Great Game, in which both countries were vying for control of central Asia. The British wanted to be in the region because of India (which, back then, consisted of the region now comprised not just of what we know today as India but also Pakistan and Bangladesh) and its resources and access to trade routes. Russia was interested for the same reasons.
Similarly, Greenland has become important. The Americans are interested in its resources and its strategic location for both military and commercial purposes. (For example, Thule is about 3000 km from Edmonton, while Halifax is 3700 km away. There’s a reason why it’s a refuelling stop for airliners.) Russia and China, on the other hand, could use it as a base for military forces, being right next to Canada and supplementing what had been, until a few days ago, a convenient location in Venezuela.
I’d wager that the resources are of lesser concern than geography. I don’t think that an invasion of Greenland is being seriously considered. Instead, purchasing it, such as what the Americans did when they acquired Alaska, would be more logical. Better yet would be if the Greenlanders themselves volunteered to come under American control.