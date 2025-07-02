Trump's mass deportation agenda comes to fruition—Canada, take note!

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, we're discussing Donald Trump's use of "remigration."

President Trump has been promoting this term, meaning to send migrants back to their home countries, since his 2015 campaign. His administration, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is reportedly establishing an "Office of Remigration" to facilitate this.

While Trump has significantly reduced illegal entries into the U.S., the challenge remains: what to do with the millions already here? Current deportation rates are insufficient. Trump aims to encourage "remigration" by cutting off benefits, similar to how he used financial leverage against universities.

A Dutch study highlights the financial burden of non-Western migrants, costing taxpayers hundreds of thousands of Euros per family. This resonates in Canada, where similar costs are incurred.

Sweden is offering up to $61,134 per migrant family for voluntary "remigration," a cost-effective solution compared to long-term expenses. However, this only works if new migrants are not simultaneously allowed in.

Interestingly, some Somali "refugees" are moving from Sweden to Dublin, possibly after taking the Swedish payout and then seeking benefits in another high-trust society.

Regarding Syria, Trump has lifted sanctions, believing the region can be stabilized. Over 1.4 million Syrians, including 400,000 from neighboring countries, have returned home since December 2024, signaling that Syria is becoming safe enough for returns. This suggests countries like Canada no longer need to accept Syrian refugees.

Ultimately, mass immigration is straining countries like Canada, the UK, and Ireland.

The U.S. is demonstrating border control and deportations, while Scandinavian nations are showing the financial benefits of paying migrants to leave. The key is to close borders before offering incentives to leave.