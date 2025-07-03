Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' passes, declares war on illegal immigration

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight: What is Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill," and why did he fight so hard to get it passed today?

Tomorrow is the Fourth of July, but the celebrations at the White House began early with the passage of what Donald Trump calls his “Big Beautiful Bill.” Trump and his entire team launched a full-court press to get it through Congress—not only facing opposition from Democrats, but from some Republicans as well. Their objections will be unpacked in greater detail another time, but for now, let's talk about what’s in the bill that is now law.

But first, consider these June statistics: 830,000 new jobs for native-born Americans, while 348,000 jobs were lost by foreign-born workers. That’s likely the result of Trump’s efforts to prioritize American workers by reducing low-cost competition from temporary foreign labour. Trump is for Americans, not for imported, disposable workers.

The U.S. unemployment rate currently sits at 4.1 per cent, a slight drop from 4.2 per cent. Many pundits had predicted it would rise. They claimed Trump’s tariffs would damage the economy—but instead, the numbers suggest the opposite.

Now, about the "Big Beautiful Bill." We are by no means experts in this bill. In fact, expect, at some point in the future, to hear some American commentators help us unpack it.

But some of it is really easy to understand. Some of the bill's biggest selling points are that it makes the 2017 Trump tax cuts permanent, lowers taxes for individuals and businesses, increases tax deductions for individuals and married couples, and provides tax relief for small businesses and freelancers. Taxes are going down, especially for the little people.

According to the Council of Economic Advisers, the bill could boost take-home pay for a family of four by over US$13,000—roughly CA$20,000. Meanwhile, in Canada, the trajectory remains the opposite: more taxes, not fewer.

The biggest part of this bill in terms of impact and importance has to do with immigration. You may have heard that up to 13 million illegal migrants just walked across the border into the United States during Joe Biden's disastrous term. This bill quadruples the border police budget and triples ICE's enforcement budget. All told, the budget for border enforcement, detention and deportation is pegged at US$150 billion—possibly the largest such budget anywhere in the world outside the U.S. military itself.

Trump is throwing everything at the border crisis. The bill funds the hiring of 10,000 new ICE agents and targets 3,000 deportations per day—a staggering one million per year. Even so, at that rate, only four million deportations would occur by the end of Trump’s next term—still well short of the number who entered under Biden. But it’s a serious attempt to reverse course.

The immigration provisions are arguably the most important part of the bill. But it also includes a tax credit for metallurgical coal, increased military funding (including border security), and even US$10 billion for a Mars mission—perhaps a nod to Trump’s ongoing relationship with Elon Musk.

Concerns about the deficit are understandable. But as Stephen Miller aptly put it, this bill addresses every other issue by addressing immigration first. Problems like crime, antisemitism, pro-Hamas street protests, youth unemployment and the housing crisis are all compounded by mass immigration. No lasting solution is possible without stopping and reversing it.

There is no issue in the United States or Canada that is not exacerbated, if not caused, by immigration. And once you stop the flow and then reverse it, you see the opposite of a vicious cycle. You're going to see what they call a virtuous cycle. We already saw a little bit of that in those job numbers. With every 10,000, 50,000 or 100,000 deportations, expect crime to fall, foreign extremist movements to shrink, and American workers to find opportunity again.

Trump really is applying a simple but difficult plan. He staked everything on this "Big Beautiful Bill"—and he got it done.

GUEST: Daniel Fritter of Calibre Magazine on the latest regarding Mark Carney's Liberals spending $500 million taxpayer dollars to seize lawful property from gun owners.