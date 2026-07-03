New report reveals plan to 'confront' Canadians deemed 'antifeminist'

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Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, why does the government say it needs to “confront” people who aren’t feminist?

What is feminism? Merriam-Webster says "belief in and advocacy of the political, economic, and social equality of the sexes expressed especially through organized activity on behalf of women's rights and interests,” and that’s just so cute it should be in a museum. That’s not what feminism means — at least not in 2026.

Equality of the sexes? We blew by that a generation ago. 60-70% of those in medicine and law are women. 72% of judges in France, for example. There’s no more “equality,” there’s “equity,” which really means whatever a judge or a politician thinks is fair.

Speaking of which, a new report from the House of Commons Standing Committee on the Status of Women, titled Confronting Antifeminist Ideologies in Canada, has landed — and, unsurprisingly, it is not really about equality at all.

The report opens by declaring that "antifeminist ideologies" are "gaining prominence" in Canada, and that these ideas contribute to violence against women and "undermine progress" on gender equality.

Nowhere in the document does the committee grapple with the numbers that complicate its thesis. Men in Canada are four times more likely to be murdered than women, twice as likely to be the victim of a violent crime, three times as likely to be charged with an offence, and 15 times more likely to end up in prison. None of that made the recommendations.

Instead, the committee's 14 recommendations call for public awareness campaigns aimed at "young men and boys," new legislation to regulate online platforms and require "stronger moderation" of content, increased funding for women in STEM and the trades, and separate funding to steer men toward "health, education, arts, literacy, and sport." The report also urges more support to recruit women into politics, specifically.

A section on the "manosphere" treats ordinary interests such as fitness and self-improvement as a pipeline to extremism. One witness, Jean-Michaël Dubé-Rousseau of Partage au Masculin, told the committee that expecting a man to be strong and to avoid showing weakness reflects "toxic masculinity." The phrase appears throughout the report but is never defined.

The committee also took aim at the so-called "tradwife movement," with one submission describing women who embrace homemaking as promoting "misogyny" and "patriarchal roles." Choosing a traditional family life, in this framework, is treated as a betrayal of feminism rather than a personal choice.

Elsewhere, the report floats the idea of video game voice chats that automatically mute players when "toxic or harmful words" are detected through voice analysis, and calls for "prebunking" campaigns to inoculate the public against ideas the government has decided are wrong before they encounter them.

The report's co-chair is Marilyn Gladu, elected as a Conservative MP before crossing the floor to join the Liberal government.

What began, a century ago, as a fight for the vote and basic legal rights has become, in this document, a plan to regulate speech, ration opportunity by sex, and instruct boys on how to feel. Equality is nowhere in it. Control is.

GUEST: National Firearms Association Vice President Blair Hagen speaks out against media bias in using the Montreal attack as a way to push more gun control in Canada.