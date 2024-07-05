Nigel Farage heads to Parliament following key election victory

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Tonight, on the Ezra Levant Show, I report on the aftermath of a historic general election in the United Kingdom.

Millions of people headed to the polls yesterday, with the Labour Party blowing its competition out of the water. Though unsurprising, it served as a cautionary tail of the dark days ahead for the Island nation.

But not all was gloom and doom. EU skeptic Nigel Farage and his populist party, Reform UK, managed to make waves.

Farage's constituency of Clacton came out in force for the Brexiter. They found his take on mass immigration, in particular, refreshing.

The UK's new socialist PM, @Keir_Starmer, who once said he would choose @Davos and the @WEF over Westminster and British Parliament, calls for a "bigger reset" in the wake of his Labour Party's election victory. pic.twitter.com/2P3fi0oM32 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 5, 2024

In recent years, Farage has gone out to observe small boats filled with migrants fleeing mainland Europe through the English Channel. You don't need to be a refugee from France. It is a perfectly safe country.

I'm worried that entire institutions will cease to be British moving forward. The sectarian vote will undoubtedly increase.

Entire political apparatuses will start to resemble places in Pakistan, Syria, and the works. They will cease to be British in anything other than postcodes.