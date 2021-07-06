As Canada returns to normal, what's next for Rebel News?

As the rest of the country slowly returns to normal, what's next for Rebel News?

Beyond the lockdown, I think we're on the eve of a Canadian election. Judging by the polls, Erin O'Toole is on a trend to lose both the election to Justin Trudeau, and even to lose his own seat.

So we'll need both our journalism, and our civil liberties litigation for another Liberal mandate, to fight against Bill C-10.

Trudeau wants to eliminate dissent and control the Internet, while keeping the trappings of the quasi-police state of lockdowns.

We've got news about our upcoming first big Rebel Live event in Alberta. I want to publish more books, and we're doing good on merchandise.

On tonight's show, we'll talk more about how Rebel News will adapt as COVID-19 restrictions end, and about how Trudeau's softening of the media will keep us busier than ever.

GUEST: Marc Morano (@ClimateDepot on Twitter) on Jen Psaki and climate change lockdowns.

FINALLY: Your messages to me!