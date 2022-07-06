Rebel News Banner Ad - RebelNews+ Gift Memberships

The Conservative leadership campaign of Patrick Brown ends with a DQ

  • July 06, 2022
Remove Ads

Did you hear the news? Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown was disqualified from the Conservative leadership last night. The party's leadership organizing committee announced that due to unspecified financial concerns, Brown's campaign would no longer be permitted.

Apparently, the allegations against Brown have come from inside his own campaign. But before that was announced, and before Pierre Poilievre's team put forward allegations, Rebel News reporter David Menzies busted the lid on this story wide open.

David joins the show tonight for a thorough conversation about the saga of the man nicknamed “Sneaky”. 

FINALLY: Your letters!

British Columbia Canada Gender Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms LGBT
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favourite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.