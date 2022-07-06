The Conservative leadership campaign of Patrick Brown ends with a DQ

Did you hear the news? Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown was disqualified from the Conservative leadership last night. The party's leadership organizing committee announced that due to unspecified financial concerns, Brown's campaign would no longer be permitted.

Apparently, the allegations against Brown have come from inside his own campaign. But before that was announced, and before Pierre Poilievre's team put forward allegations, Rebel News reporter David Menzies busted the lid on this story wide open.

David joins the show tonight for a thorough conversation about the saga of the man nicknamed “Sneaky”.

FINALLY: Your letters!