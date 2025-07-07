Trump assembles mass deportation force in Los Angeles—when will Canada follow suit?

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight: Trump digs into mass deportation in Los Angeles. Will we ever see that in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver?

The "Big Beautiful Bill" that Donald Trump passed last week was about several things, but mainly about mass deportations. It included massive increases to the budget for both border police and ICE agents—Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, who operate within the U.S. The budget is larger than many countries’ defence budgets—one of the complaints of those who oppose the bill, but a boast of those who support it, who would say it matches the gravity of the moment.

The United States will be lucky to deport a million migrants a year over the course of Trump’s term—and there are 13 million migrants who came in under Joe Biden’s watch alone. This is an existential threat to America, Trump and his team would say, and they would be correct.

The root word of “nation” is the Latin term meaning “to be born,” like natal or nascent. A country isn’t just a clump of land; it’s a people who carry with them a country’s memory and traditions. You replace that nation if you replace the people in it.

Here is an illustration: that mighty building, the Hagia Sophia—one of the grandest in the world, the largest cathedral in the world for a thousand years. Its construction began in the year 360. It is the greatest church in what used to be the greatest city in the world, the richest city in the world and the most Christian city in the world: Constantinople, named after Constantine the Great, the first Roman emperor to convert to Christianity.

But then the city fell to the Muslim Turks, who slaughtered and subdued the Christians, and turned the Hagia Sophia into a mosque. During Turkey’s liberalization a hundred or so years ago, it was turned into a museum. Now, Turkey’s authoritarian ruler, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has once again turned it into a mosque.

A nation is more than an address—it’s people. The Christian people of Constantinople were massacred and swamped by the Muslim people of the Ottoman Turks, who made it their capital and changed its name to Istanbul.

The story of Constantinople is reminiscent of Ezra Levant’s trip to the neighbourhood of Rosengård in Malmö, Sweden, 10 years ago. A generation ago, Rosengård was nearly 100 per cent Swedish. Today, it’s almost 100 per cent Muslim migrants. He spent the entire day there without seeing any ethnically Swedish people—until the end of the day, when he spotted one “native” Swedish woman.

He put it to her: if Rosengård—if Sweden itself—is no longer full of Swedes, is it still Sweden? But even she made excuses for her own replacement.

But America has decided not to go quietly into that good night. They’re going to go fighting, if they do go.

They say they’re going to have mass deportations, and Trump is putting together an army to do it.

If there’s any war he’s going to involve America in, it won’t be in Ukraine, Syria or Iran. It’s going to be a war to take back America. That’s a fight he wants, he knows he can win, and one that has the support of most Americans.

There’s a good chance it will work. And if it works there, maybe Reform UK will be encouraged to call for mass deportations, despite Nigel Farage’s wobbliness. Maybe our own cautious Conservative Party of Canada might wake up and realize that we are further down the road of mass immigration than either the U.K. or the U.S.—and that maybe the answer for Pierre Poilievre is not to try to woo migrants, but to call for them to be remigrated, too.

Fighting the carbon tax just didn’t seem to do it.

GUEST: Fatima Gunning on protests against mass immigration, hate speech laws in Ireland.