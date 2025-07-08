Has mass immigration damaged Canada beyond repair?

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight: Some thoughts on Canada’s future — and whether it’s too late to fight back.

I’m an optimist — I have to be. If you’re a pessimist, what would be the point of fighting back? You’d simply retreat, hide, or even surrender.

One of the reasons I didn’t leave Canada during the pandemic lockdowns was because I felt I had a special duty to fight back. My business is independent journalism and public interest campaigns, and in one of Canada's darkest hours, we launched our largest campaign ever: opposing abusive government lockdowns and penalties during the COVID-19 panic.

It’s tough to do that if you’re not on the front lines. That’s the Rebel News way. We do plenty of commentary from our studios, but our signature work — what sets us apart — is that we go out into the streets, sometimes at our own peril.

Antifa thugs — essentially the street ganges of the far Left — are one risk. But increasingly, it’s the police who would rather we not film certain things — including them.

If you want a perfect example, watch what our Alexa Lavoie faced the other day, simply recording a mass pro-Hamas protest outside a major cathedral in Montreal.

There are more than 100 mosques in the city, so it’s obvious this wasn’t about prayer. It was about asserting dominance in the public square.

There’s been a lot of that lately. Here’s another example, a celebration in Windsor, Ont., at a Canadian mosque:

That's the thing about mass deportations in the U.S.: the vast majority of migrants there are in the country illegally. But what do you do in Canada, where most of the pro-terrorist activists are citizens?

Immigrants who come here go through a legal process that’s among the least restrictive in the world. We’re taking in around 5,000 people a day, when you include temporary foreign workers and international students, and federal officials have admitted they’re not even Googling them.

The government knows this will win it for them. It will ruin the country, but they’ll preside over the ruins.

Pierre Poilievre did well this last election, but that’s just another way of saying he lost. And even if he had won, he remained open to mass immigration. I don’t think he’s ever stated what his limits are.

I’ll say it again: if Poilievre had run on ending mass immigration and ending transgender ideology, he would have won a majority.

But maybe it’s too late for that. What do you think?

GUEST: Linda Blade, former Canadian Champion and author of UNSPORTING, on the Trump administration's big wins for women's sports.