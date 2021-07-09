Three lockdown stories, all connected

  • July 09, 2021
On tonight's show, we'll cover the news that Ontario youth are struggling with depression, that Moderna is floating the idea of COVID booster shots and Theresa Tam's take on masks during upcoming election seasons.

GUEST: Dr. David Zietsma of Redeemer University on a recent court decision concerning the Canada Summer Jobs grant.

FINALLY: Your messages to me!

Coronavirus lockdown
