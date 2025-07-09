Trump administration steps back from Epstein disclosures, says 'client list' doesn't exist

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight: What's going on with the Epstein files?

Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted sex offender and pedophile, is not the most pressing political issue in the United States—at least not from our vantage point here in Canada.

Protecting the borders is. Deporting millions of people living in the U.S. illegally is. Reigniting the economy is. Creating jobs is. Opening up foreign markets to American goods is. Reshoring American industries is. Deterring foreign adversaries from provoking wars is. Stopping biological men from entering women’s spaces—such as bathrooms and sports teams—is. These are real issues that have a tangible impact on the lives of everyday Americans, and Donald Trump appears to be ticking off many of those boxes.

But what about Jeffrey Epstein?

He was first investigated more than 20 years ago for sexually abusing girls, some as young as 14. In 2008, he was convicted of procuring a child for prostitution, among other crimes, but received a controversial plea deal that allowed him to serve just 13 months—most of it on work release. His abuse didn’t end there. In 2019, he was arrested again on sex trafficking charges. A few weeks later, he died in prison.

Authorities claimed he died by suicide, but video footage of his cell was missing at the time, and the two guards assigned to watch him were inexplicably absent. The circumstances sparked widespread suspicion of a cover-up, especially given Epstein’s extensive connections with wealthy and powerful figures.

He owned a private jet—nicknamed the Lolita Express—which he used to fly guests to his private island, where he allegedly facilitated and filmed the sexual abuse of underage girls, reportedly as blackmail.

The scale and longevity of the operation have led many to suspect the involvement—or at least the complicity—of state actors such as the CIA, Mossad or MI5.

But Epstein died—or was silenced—before he could talk. His longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, the daughter of a known intelligence asset, was later convicted of sex trafficking and sentenced to prison.

There were troubling media reports as well. A journalist, unaware she was on a hot mic during a commercial break, claimed her network’s higher-ups had squashed coverage of the story. Rumours abounded. Some of them sounded too dark to be true—almost pre-civilizational or even satanic. Epstein even had a strange temple on his Caribbean island.

Eventually, the case became political.

Donald Trump promised to release the Epstein files—along with other classified documents, including those related to the JFK assassination. His attorney general backed that commitment, as did Trump’s pick to head the FBI, Kash Patel.

But that was then.

Now the message seems to be: there’s nothing to see here.

So what’s going on? Will we ever get answers? If not now, when? And don’t we have a right to know?

By the way, Mark Carney’s wife’s family appears in Epstein’s infamous black book. Prince Andrew—who settled a major lawsuit with a young woman who accused him of rape—was one of Epstein’s close associates. He’s also a friend of Carney’s and once even hosted a party in his honour. Strange, isn’t it?

That was one of the topics that came up in Ezra Levant’s recent conversation with his friend Joel Pollak. Earlier today, Ezra spoke with him about a range of issues related to America—but a passing mention of the Epstein story led to a fascinating debate.

Take a listen.

GUEST: Joel Pollak, Senior Editor of Breitbart News, speaks on the latest wins from the Trump administration, and their confirmation of Jeffrey Epstein's suicide.