Immigration, nationalism, and the future of the conservative movement

After devastating election results in the United Kingdom and France, where should conservatives stand on immigration?
Tonight, Ezra Levant hosts The Ezra Levant Show from Washington D.C. to discuss mass immigration at the National Conservatism Conference.
The utopian vision of a world without nationalism lingers on. The European Union, United Nations, progressive NGOs and the World Economic Forum sprung up to displace and minimize a nationalist resurgence after WWII.
WATCH: Ireland is fed up with mass immigration as protesters take to the streets of Dublin for a protest against open borders.https://t.co/WqweK1y1Sa pic.twitter.com/7ZKjrt2Mtq— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 6, 2024
They erased borders around the European Union, and allowed in tens of millions of migrants into a predominantly Christian part of the world. Those people who have very different worldviews, religions and cultures, and different ideas on modes of governance.
For example, there are millions of Turks in Europe, particularly Germany, who have not assimilated.
When Justin Trudeau first became prime minister, he talked about Canada becoming a post-national state. In reality, we're nothing more than a revolving hotel for displaced persons.
He previously said Canada has no core identity. Remember that.
FRANCE ON FIRE: Will there be a civil war over upcoming elections on mass immigration and Islamification?— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 6, 2024
Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie is in Paris, France today— on the eve of what could be one of the most important elections in the country's history.
An anti-immigration… pic.twitter.com/pH5Lz3EMuI
When it comes to surface attributes, like skin colour or language, religion or ethnicity, or background or story, how do we define the Canadian identity? How does a newcomer become and feel like a Canadian? At best, Canadian identity is additive.
Europe today provides a window into Canada's future five years from now. Make that five years of eroding our national culture.
Five years of mass immigration, and apathy from cowardly, self-interested politicians.
“Are you trying to get to England?”— Rebel News UK (@RebelNews_UK) May 6, 2023
Migrant tells Rebel News that he doesn’t want to claim asylum in France because he will be deported back to Malta where he registered and previously claimed asylum.
Full report in 30min at: https://t.co/p2UeVi0cJG pic.twitter.com/eILKGF6AuT
