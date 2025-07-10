Criminal lawyer weighs in on Toronto teen acquitted after self-defence shooting with illegal gun

The Iraqi man, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, described the Scarborough neighbourhood in which he grew up as unsafe, 'like Iraq.'

Ezra Levant
  |   July 10, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   3 Comments

Latest News
PREMIUM CONTENT
Click to subscribe

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

Tonight: Can you use an illegal gun to kill someone in self-defence? Just wait until you hear this story out of Toronto. 

Even the Toronto Star didn't know quite what to make of it in their article published last week. Who was the good guy and who was the bad guy?

Here, take a look:

A Toronto jury on Friday acquitted a 20-year-old man of second-degree murder, accepting his claim that he fired four shots in self-defence, believing the victim — 18-year-old Jefferson Guerrier — was "lunging" at him with a knife outside a high school in the city’s east end.

Just another usual day in the failed state of Toronto.

The fatal shooting, just as classes were ending for the day on Halloween in 2022, drew widespread attention to the proximity to students, one of whom filmed the incident on their cell phone.

The man was 17 at the time. His identity is covered by a standard publication ban.

He was packing an illegal gun, and he used it to shoot someone he was afraid of, and he was acquitted.

Joining the show tonight to talk about it is Ian Runkle, criminal lawyer and host of popular YouTube channel Runkle of the Bailey.

GUEST: A longform interview with Ian Runkle, Canadian criminal lawyer and YouTuber, on the recent case of a Toronto jury acquitting a teen who used an illegal firearm in a fatal self-defence shooting. 

COMMENTS

Showing 3 Comments

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Robert Pariseau
    commented 2025-07-10 20:42:19 -0400 Flag
    Your new Canada, ladies and gentlemen.
  • Michael Guillery
    commented 2025-07-10 20:40:06 -0400 Flag
    Wondering if crown prosecutors, rather than being appointed, should be elected to the post they seek.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-07-10 20:33:02 -0400 Flag
    I believe privilege is involved. Our government favours non whites who came here from Islamic countries. So this young man who justifiably shot an attacker got off easier than a white citizen would.