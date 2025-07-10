Criminal lawyer weighs in on Toronto teen acquitted after self-defence shooting with illegal gun

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight: Can you use an illegal gun to kill someone in self-defence? Just wait until you hear this story out of Toronto.

Even the Toronto Star didn't know quite what to make of it in their article published last week. Who was the good guy and who was the bad guy?

Here, take a look:

A Toronto jury on Friday acquitted a 20-year-old man of second-degree murder, accepting his claim that he fired four shots in self-defence, believing the victim — 18-year-old Jefferson Guerrier — was "lunging" at him with a knife outside a high school in the city’s east end.

Just another usual day in the failed state of Toronto.

The fatal shooting, just as classes were ending for the day on Halloween in 2022, drew widespread attention to the proximity to students, one of whom filmed the incident on their cell phone. The man was 17 at the time. His identity is covered by a standard publication ban.

He was packing an illegal gun, and he used it to shoot someone he was afraid of, and he was acquitted.

Joining the show tonight to talk about it is Ian Runkle, criminal lawyer and host of popular YouTube channel Runkle of the Bailey.

GUEST: A longform interview with Ian Runkle, Canadian criminal lawyer and YouTuber, on the recent case of a Toronto jury acquitting a teen who used an illegal firearm in a fatal self-defence shooting.