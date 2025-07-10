Criminal lawyer weighs in on Toronto teen acquitted after self-defence shooting with illegal gun
The Iraqi man, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, described the Scarborough neighbourhood in which he grew up as unsafe, 'like Iraq.'
Tonight: Can you use an illegal gun to kill someone in self-defence? Just wait until you hear this story out of Toronto.
Even the Toronto Star didn't know quite what to make of it in their article published last week. Who was the good guy and who was the bad guy?
Here, take a look:
A Toronto jury on Friday acquitted a 20-year-old man of second-degree murder, accepting his claim that he fired four shots in self-defence, believing the victim — 18-year-old Jefferson Guerrier — was "lunging" at him with a knife outside a high school in the city’s east end.
Just another usual day in the failed state of Toronto.
The fatal shooting, just as classes were ending for the day on Halloween in 2022, drew widespread attention to the proximity to students, one of whom filmed the incident on their cell phone.
The man was 17 at the time. His identity is covered by a standard publication ban.
He was packing an illegal gun, and he used it to shoot someone he was afraid of, and he was acquitted.
Joining the show tonight to talk about it is Ian Runkle, criminal lawyer and host of popular YouTube channel Runkle of the Bailey.
GUEST: A longform interview with Ian Runkle, Canadian criminal lawyer and YouTuber, on the recent case of a Toronto jury acquitting a teen who used an illegal firearm in a fatal self-defence shooting.
COMMENTS
-
-
Michael Guillery commented 2025-07-10 20:40:06 -0400 FlagWondering if crown prosecutors, rather than being appointed, should be elected to the post they seek.
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-07-10 20:33:02 -0400 FlagI believe privilege is involved. Our government favours non whites who came here from Islamic countries. So this young man who justifiably shot an attacker got off easier than a white citizen would.