Amish fighting ArriveCAN fines give back, donate to local food bank

Tonight, the Amish do a little bit of good in the community by helping out a local food bank. What a contrast to the way they've been bullied by the government.

Remember the ArriveCAN app? That malware, spyware, white elephant that Trudeau commissioned from his buddies and paid $63 million for? You had to download it on your phone, and every time you came into Canada, you had to use this app. It was an atrocious violation of privacy even at the best of times, but for the Amish community, it made no sense whatsoever.

The Amish, in case you don't know, eschew all things modern. They don't drive in cars. They don't use phones or electricity. So, telling an Amish person crossing the border, "Have you downloaded the ArriveCAN app on your smartphone?" is so absurd, only a government would do it.

The trouble is, when the Amish did not fill out their forms, they got massive fines, often $5,000 to $6,000.

And because they're not of this world, they didn't realize that by not fighting the tickets they got, they were, in a way, consenting to them. So the government not only fined them massive amounts of money— hundreds of thousands of dollars—but they put liens on the homes and farms of the Amish people so that they couldn't sell them, bequeath them, or take a loan out against them. In a way, it was the first step to expropriating the property to pay these stupid fines.

The Democracy Fund has helped more than a thousand people with ArriveCAN app fines, but this is the only instance in which we have heard of the government putting liens on people's properties. What do you think of that? I don't think that's a coincidence.

The Democracy Fund has done a stellar job with these cases, but it's harder than it looks because these cases have hardened like concrete. These fines were laid during the pandemic—2021, 2022—and it's now 2025. The cases had to be cracked open and then reheard. That's painstaking, and not every judge is down with it. But slowly but surely, the Democracy Fund's lawyers are making headway.

So why is Ezra at a Salvation Army Church today?

The church has nothing to do with the Amish. But the Amish, in a gesture of goodwill and a statement of solidarity with the non-Amish community, announced in court that they would be making a donation of something close to their heart.

They're not rich people. Their farms are still run on man and animal power. But they made donations from the heart—pickles, jams, quilts—and they selected this Salvation Army food bank to be the recipient of their generosity.

These persecuted people, bullied by the government, instead of shunning the lot of us, have responded with love and generosity.

GUEST: Mark Joseph, TDF litigation director, on the latest with the Amish fines.