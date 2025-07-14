Mark Carney's portfolio reveals major conflicts of interest — so why won't he sell?

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight: Is Mark Carney planning for some other career after being our prime minister? If not, why does he refuse to sell his stocks?

Mark Carney's list of conflicts of interest has been published. It's 16 pages, single-spaced, and it includes hundreds and hundreds of companies — many of them American — in which he has significant shareholdings.

He filled out the form months ago, but it was only released now. It just goes to show how little we know about the man who was installed as our prime minister.

When you own a stock, unless you’re a child or a student just playing around, you don’t just own one. You typically own a board lot — 100 shares or more. A man of Carney’s seniority wouldn’t mess around with a few hundred bucks. It's unlikely he’d go to the trouble of adding stocks to his portfolio for less than a hundred grand per investment — but again, we’re not allowed to know that.

And our morally superior journalists had more important questions to ask, such as about what American products he's currently boycotting. That’s what the media party thought would be a good question — but only about boycotting American products, not boycotting Chinese products, even though they have huge punitive tariffs on our canola farmers.

But the real answer is, of course: you can’t separate yourself from the U.S. economy in a meaningful way. From high-tech products like smartphones, to online products like social media, to any fruits and vegetables, to most of our cars — it’s all American, or includes heavy American involvement.

A better question would have been: Why do you insist on keeping hundreds of stocks, each of which puts you in a conflict of interest? Why are you hanging on to them? Are you still looking around for a better gig?

That’s what Carney has done before. He was at the Bank of Canada, but that wasn’t enough for him, so he went to the Bank of England, and that wasn’t enough, so he went to the UN and the WEF — at the same time he was with Brookfield, so you can imagine how he used that to feather his own nest.

And then that wasn’t enough, so he came to Canada, and in a few months he was installed as prime minister in a party vote conducted 100% online — vulnerable to hacking — where literally the majority of votes were disqualified.

Weeks later, it was confirmed in a vote with 43% support, and we still don’t know a thing about him.

And even now we don’t, do we? Why does he own all those stocks? Why does he refuse to sell them? If we know what they are, surely he knows, and everyone on his staff and all his MPs know. So they know not to do anything to offend the boss, let alone financially harm the boss.

They’ve set up what they call an “ethics screen.” What a joke that is. Whenever an issue arises that Carney has a stake in, because he won’t sell his stocks, there's a senior staffer who is supposed to take him out of any such meetings, to make sure he doesn’t hear about them.

But he’s got hundreds of companies in every possible walk of life. It’s shocking.

Going through the list, the most shocking thing of all is how few Canadian companies are in there. He simply doesn’t believe in investing in Canada. As you know, his last corporate act was to move Brookfield’s head office from Toronto to New York.

Is he, by any chance, planning a move to New York in four years, or eight years? Otherwise, why on earth would he keep these stocks?

Why doesn’t he do the ethical thing and sell them?

And even put aside ethics — how on earth can he possibly manage a country if he is conflicted on pretty much every single industry there is?

And boy, he sure loves the U.S. — no elbows up for him in his private life.

Is it vanity? Is it greed? Is it some sense that he’s above criticism? Is he “above all this”?

Astonishingly, Donald Trump slapped Canada with a 35% tariff and Carney won’t cut his vacation short.

We'll be learning about Mark Carney the hard way, won’t we?

GUEST: Lia Milousis, human rights lawyer, speaks on her fight against Hamilton, Ontario's ban of a billboard that says: 'Woman: an adult female.'