Trump inspires hope, unity... unlike Biden

On Saturday, a lone gunman allegedly fired live ammunition in succession at Donald Trump during a Pennsylvania rally. He escaped death when a bullet pierced his right ear.

Tonight, Ezra Levant hosts from Canada, where he reviews Donald Trump's speech at the Republican National Convention.

After the assassination attempt on his life, Trump and his team had to rip up the original speech and start from scratch. The Presidential Candidate showed incredible poise and restraint. He also sounded sharper.

Unless there's another assassination attempt, Trump will be the next U.S. president. The disdain mainstream Canadian media have for the polarizing figure is irrelevant.

FAILED ASSASSINATION: Shots fired at Donald Trump!



More to come. pic.twitter.com/vvatsIOl4V — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 13, 2024

Confidence. Strength. Hope. Would anyone use those words to describe President Joe Biden? Probably not.

What's interesting is after the man was shot, he didn't become angry or bitter. In fact, he rose above the emotion and strived for unity.

The mainstream media warned Republicans would wreck vengeance following the attempted assassination, but that never transpired. There hasn't been a single riot or shooting, courtesy of a Trump shooter.

If the shoe were on the other foot, America would have been subject to riots from Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and anti-Israel thugs. Donald Trump truly has risen to the occasion.