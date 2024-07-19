Trump inspires hope, unity... unlike Biden

  • Rebel News
  • July 19, 2024
  • News Analysis
Remove Ads

On Saturday, a lone gunman allegedly fired live ammunition in succession at Donald Trump during a Pennsylvania rally. He escaped death when a bullet pierced his right ear.

Tonight, Ezra Levant hosts from Canada, where he reviews Donald Trump's speech at the Republican National Convention.

After the assassination attempt on his life, Trump and his team had to rip up the original speech and start from scratch. The Presidential Candidate showed incredible poise and restraint. He also sounded sharper.

Unless there's another assassination attempt, Trump will be the next U.S. president. The disdain mainstream Canadian media have for the polarizing figure is irrelevant.

Confidence. Strength. Hope. Would anyone use those words to describe President Joe Biden? Probably not.

What's interesting is after the man was shot, he didn't become angry or bitter. In fact, he rose above the emotion and strived for unity.

The mainstream media warned Republicans would wreck vengeance following the attempted assassination, but that never transpired. There hasn't been a single riot or shooting, courtesy of a Trump shooter.

If the shoe were on the other foot, America would have been subject to riots from Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and anti-Israel thugs. Donald Trump truly has risen to the occasion.

News Analysis Donald Trump United States US Election 2024
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect

Start your free trial

Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries

Subscribe
trump_merch_redirect
  • By Ezra Levant

GET YOUR TRUMP SWAG HERE!

Show your solidarity with former President Trump and get your Trump swag at the Rebel News store!

GET YOUR TRUMP SWAG HERE!

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.