Seismic shifts in U.S. election as mass immigration reshapes the world stage

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, we delve into the most intriguing stories of the week. Let's explore the global stage from Washington D.C. to Dublin, with a particular focus on the seismic shifts in U.S. politics.

As the U.S. gears up for another election, Kamala Harris emerges as the central figure for the Democrats. Despite her lackluster performance in the Democratic primaries, Harris is set to be the Democratic candidate, a decision that has stirred significant debate. This development in American politics is not just a domestic issue but one with global repercussions.

In the United States, the political landscape is shifting dramatically. Kamala Harris, who dropped out of the Democratic primary early and garnered little support, is now being positioned to lead the party. This move has raised eyebrows and sparked discussions about the state of democracy and the role of identity politics. Harris's candidacy, primarily seen as a strategic choice for 'diversity,' highlights the deep divisions within the Democratic Party and the broader American society.

This election comes at a time when the world is watching the U.S. closely. The recent visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington, D.C., was marked by intense protests, not just from Americans but also from newly arrived migrants. These events underscore how mass immigration is reshaping political dynamics in many countries, including the U.S. The protests against Netanyahu, fueled in part by Iran's influence, reveal the complex interplay of global politics within American borders.

While the U.S. grapples with its internal challenges, my recent travels have shown me that these issues resonate globally. In Ireland, the resistance against mass immigration is a poignant example. During my visit to Dublin's Coolock neighborhood, I witnessed firsthand the transformation of an old paint factory into a 500-man refugee camp, sparking significant local unrest. In towns like Newtown Mount Kennedy and Dundrum, the establishment of refugee camps has led to fierce protests, with locals even clashing with riot police.

The Irish resistance is unique in its intensity. Unlike France, the UK, or the Netherlands, where protests against political systems are more general, Ireland's focus is squarely on immigration. This resistance, rooted in Ireland's history of fighting foreign rule, contrasts sharply with the more passive acceptance seen in countries like Canada. In Canada, similar policies are being implemented quietly, with hotels and convents repurposed into refugee camps without significant local opposition.

This juxtaposition of Irish defiance and Canadian resignation highlights a broader issue of governmental overreach and the need for genuine local engagement. It also mirrors the broader global trend of increasing pushback against top-down decisions on immigration.

As we look at these global events, it's clear that the upcoming U.S. election, with Kamala Harris at the forefront, will have far-reaching implications. The outcome will not only shape American policies but also influence global politics, from the Middle East to Europe. The entire world is watching, and the stakes have never been higher.

GUEST: Andy Lee, China Affairs investigator joins to speak on our Foreign Minister, Mélanie Joly's surprise trip to China.