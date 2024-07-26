Globalists are trying to flood the West with migrants before Trump turns off the taps

Yesterday's show featured a detailed letter by Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, the ranking Republican member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, worried that Trudeau’s scheme to bring thousands of migrants from Gaza to Canada is a danger to the U.S. He wanted to know how the U.S. Homeland Security service plans to handle those Gazans if they try to cross into U.S. territory. He mentioned the possibility that they’d come to official border crossings, but he also mentioned the possibility that they’d sneak through where there is no official border crossing. In the case of Canada and the U.S., that’s 99.9% of it.

It’s almost August — exactly 102 days until the U.S. election. There will be a lot of forces in the world trying to get things done in those 102 days that they might not be able to do afterward. Immigration is a big part of that.

If Trump actually does win, he'll likely crack down on the open border — for real. And he won't mess around with Canada either; he'll say to Trudeau, "Stop your Gaza shenanigans, or get ready to have Canadian citizens be forced to get a visa to travel to the U.S."

Of course, things will change if Trump becomes president. But will he?

Who knows? It’s outside of our power. Given the assassination attempt and then the soft coup against Joe Biden, it may be outside the power of U.S. voters too.

You know the so-called Serenity Prayer, right? It’s great. "God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change; courage to change the things I can; and wisdom to know the difference.”

So what can we change?

There's much to be hopeful about when we look across the country. We can be hopeful about Danielle Smith in Alberta. We can be excited to see very strong polls for Conservatives provincially in British Columbia. We can be excited to see Pierre Poilievre slowly find his courage on the immigration issue, at least in baby steps.

We have to keep up the pressure, shape the ideas battlefield and normalize talking about mass immigration like Trump is doing in America, Nigel Farage is doing in the UK, Marine Le Pen is doing in France, and Geert Wilders is doing in the Netherlands. We have to shape our own country.

Don't give in to cancel culture. Don’t censor yourself. Don’t accept the attempted bullying by, say, the CBC.

Find the courage to talk about things like the 3,000 Gaza migrants Trudeau just gave visas to. We have to normalize talking in our real voices, no more whispers.

GUEST: Senior Sun Columnist Lorne Gunter on the devasting Jasper, Alberta wildfires and finding out who's really responsible.