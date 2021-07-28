Ten Things Wrong With Vaccine Passports

I've been thinking a lot about vaccine passports, which all the other measures have been softening us up for.
I've come up with ten ideas — I'm sure I should read smarter legal minds than myself, but I just stopped and thought — what's wrong with vaccine passports? Why am I against them?
On tonight's show, let me tell you my own, homemade list of ten problems with vaccines passports.
- Never used before, not even for AIDS
- Even the vaccine producers, e.g. Pfizer, say their vaccines are risky
- The vaccine passport, in and of itself, violates privacy
- The use of vaccine passports violates privacy, too
- Increased government power over us
- Collateral uses of the information collected
- Security concerns
- Vaccine passports as part of a larger social credit system
- Discrimination against the unvaccinated
- Ignores natural immunity, which brand of vaccines a person has taken, and the possibility of endless boosters
GUEST: Benjamin Weingarten (@BHWeingarten on Twitter)
FINALLY: Your messages to me!
