A conversation with a Media Party insider — it's quite revealing!

I saw the most astonishing comment the other day, coming from a charter member of the Media Party. It truly was a work of art; it should be in a museum of some sort — it just captures the essence of the sneering media elites. It’s on Twitter, so it was meant as a sort of sneer, a sort of virtue signal, as most tweets are; a sign of status.
It was a journalist who was replying to Pierre Poilievre here:
I go around liberal media & speak directly to Canadians. That's how I won 7 elections in an urban Ontario riding.— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) May 29, 2022
Our message of affordability & freedom is resonating with people & will unite our country & defeat Trudeau.
Join by Friday June 3rd to vote: https://t.co/d9I1ky9w2t pic.twitter.com/3fWHoc3ZgT
Rachel Gilmore, of Global News, seemed to take it personally.
She replied — on behalf of her guild, it felt like:
Never let any politician tell you that going around the media, as a whole, allows them to speak more clearly to you.— Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) May 31, 2022
It allows them to speak unchallenged. Not the same thing. https://t.co/oJQeJqdw0M
How can hearing from someone directly possibly be less clear than hearing from them via a middle-man?
GUEST: Selene Galas (@Selenecxliv) on Justin Trudeau's visit to Calgary last night.
FINALLY: Your messages to me!
