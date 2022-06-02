A conversation with a Media Party insider — it's quite revealing!

I saw the most astonishing comment the other day, coming from a charter member of the Media Party. It truly was a work of art; it should be in a museum of some sort — it just captures the essence of the sneering media elites. It’s on Twitter, so it was meant as a sort of sneer, a sort of virtue signal, as most tweets are; a sign of status.

It was a journalist who was replying to Pierre Poilievre here:

I go around liberal media & speak directly to Canadians. That's how I won 7 elections in an urban Ontario riding.



Our message of affordability & freedom is resonating with people & will unite our country & defeat Trudeau.



Join by Friday June 3rd to vote: https://t.co/d9I1ky9w2t pic.twitter.com/3fWHoc3ZgT — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) May 29, 2022

Rachel Gilmore, of Global News, seemed to take it personally.

She replied — on behalf of her guild, it felt like:

Never let any politician tell you that going around the media, as a whole, allows them to speak more clearly to you.



It allows them to speak unchallenged. Not the same thing. https://t.co/oJQeJqdw0M — Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) May 31, 2022

How can hearing from someone directly possibly be less clear than hearing from them via a middle-man?

