Ukraine pulls off daring strike on Russian bombers—but what happens next?

Tonight, Russia and Ukraine are meeting for peace talks in Turkey—but it's uncertain how successful those are going to be, given Ukraine's surprise attack on Russia over the weekend.

In a strike some have compared to Pearl Harbor, Ukrainian drones, launched from within Russia itself, attacked Russian air bases across the country. Many of these bases—in the Arctic, in Mongolia—are thousands of miles from the Ukrainian front line.

Ukraine built structures resembling parts of modular homes, then hired semi-truck drivers to deliver these "modular home" components to various locations in Russia. At a key moment, the unsuspecting truck drivers were told to pull over. The roofs of these fake modular homes opened up, releasing swarms of drones that were piloted to nearby airbases, where they destroyed a significant number of Russia's strategic bombers.

These were Tupolev Tu-22s and Tu-95s—similar to American B-1s and B-52s. They aren't ultra-modern, but they have been updated over the years and remain the backbone of Russia's strategic bomber command. Ukraine claims to have destroyed one-third of Russia's long-range bomber fleet in a single day—an astonishing military feat, though that claim should be taken with a grain of salt.

There have been mixed reports on whether the United States was briefed on this mission—some say no, some say yes. It's hard to believe Trump would support such an escalation on the eve of the peace talks in Turkey, given how badly he seems to want those talks to succeed. On the other hand, perhaps Russia was not motivated to negotiate, and this sharp, swift attack may have adjusted their thinking about the risks of a continued war.

It's unclear whether Trump supported this strike, but it seems clear the deep state did. Throughout the Cold War, Western spies and generals could only dream of decimating Russia’s strategic bomber fleet in one blow, without losing a single soldier. And beyond that, striking fear into the heart of Russia’s military-industrial complex.

Yet Russia continues grinding away in World War One-style fashion, relying on sheer manpower and artillery. Almost like trench warfare—but with drones. They’ve largely expelled Ukrainian forces from the Russian province of Kursk and have seized another 100 square miles of Ukrainian territory in recent weeks. The war drags on, and Trump is right when he calls it a bloodbath that neither side should want.

The attack yesterday was spectacular, daring, and cutting-edge. It will stop Russia from using heavy bombers to launch missiles at Ukraine from within Russian territory, which was their advantage.

But here’s the thing.

The Pearl Harbor analogy fits: a sneak attack, far from home, destroying priceless military assets. But remember what Admiral Yamamoto of Japan reportedly said after Pearl Harbor? "I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve.”

That's what spurred America into World War II. It was the "day of infamy," as Roosevelt called it. America declared war on Japan, and the rest is history. Pearl Harbor was a tactical success, but an enormous strategic blunder.

It's what Professor John Mearsheimer has warned about repeatedly: if Russia faces an existential crisis—if its military is wiped out, if it's driven out of Crimea—its nuclear doctrine permits a first strike.

Putin appears calm. He has publicly urged against reacting from emotion and fear, and he may be more rational than his critics believe. He didn’t retaliate after the West’s involvement in the destruction of the Kerch Bridge or the Nord Stream pipeline. It’s unlikely he’ll do anything “crazy” here—like use a nuclear weapon.

But there could come a point where he might, if he genuinely felt Russia was on the verge of a military collapse, which is the stated goal of some U.S. leaders.

If you eliminate Russia’s strategic bombers, you’ve removed one part of the nuclear triad—land, sea, and air. The reason we avoided war with Russia for two generations was mutual deterrence—mutually assured destruction. But if you can wipe out a third of their bombers in a day, and maybe more tomorrow, what message are you sending?

It's not so much that you've helped things on the ground in Ukraine. You've eroded Russia's strategic security. Will they wait for a second drone attack? A third one? Will they allow their nuclear deterrent to be removed?

One final point: why were Russia's bombers parked out in the open? Why not in bunkers, or at least a shelter?

The answer may surprise you.

An arms reduction treaty signed under Obama required the U.S. and Russia to park their heavy bombers in the open, so the other side could verify their presence. It applies to Russian bombers—but also American B-52s, B-1s, and even B-2 stealth bombers.

In other words, Ukraine—and its CIA advisors—exploited that arms treaty to destroy Russian bombers.

Maybe you find that thrilling. Maybe you think the only good Russian is a dead Russian. Maybe you’ve wanted to degrade Russia’s military for decades, and you see this as a miracle. Fair enough—Putin is a former KGB agent, probably a murderer, certainly an authoritarian. And yes, he did invade Ukraine.

Put aside his justifications for war. Put aside right and wrong, even. Ask yourself: if Russia were truly facing political and military annihilation—as Zelenskyy and some NATO and EU leaders desire—would Putin use tactical nukes against Ukraine?

And what would America do in response?

Yes, Ukraine’s attack was a brilliant tactical move, just like Pearl Harbor was. But anyone who thinks the world is safer today misunderstands something crucial: authoritarian regimes prioritize survival above all. If they're faced with the nuclear version of "use it or lose it," they just might use it.

