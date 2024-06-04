Toronto police attempted to censor Rebel News and failed in spectacular fashion

  • June 04, 2024
Tonight, David Menzies guest hosts the Ezra Levant Show to discuss a failed attempt to censor Rebel News.

As you’re likely aware, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) has been arresting certain Rebel News reporters on trumped up bogus charges. These days, Toronto’s finest are all about accommodating the anti-Israel hooligans, but not those who report the truth.

To make matters worse, the police are trying to censor our videos!

Many of you likely saw our videos about my inexplicable arrests in March and April when I was merely posing questions to members of the public.

In March, I was charged with obstructing the police, a ludicrous charge dismissed last month because there was no reasonable prospect of conviction. 

I was assaulted the following month by anti-Israel thugs, only to be charged with trespassing and arrested by the cops once again. My court date is set for August.

Meanwhile, we are planning to sue TPS. Behind the scenes, they were trying to secretly censor our videos! No, I’m not making this up.

Last August, Inspector Jack Gurr of the Toronto Police Service penned a letter to Google's Legal and Investigations Department. He requested they take down a Rebel News video—a monologue presented by yours truly.

Inspector Gurr is a Commander for the Equity, Inclusion and Human Rights Unit. It apparently struck a nerve for including a ‘Gender, Diversity, and Trans Inclusion’ video created as a "confidential training aid for TPS members."

Thankfully, Google dismissed the censorship request. Score one for freedom of the press.

