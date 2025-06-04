Canada's societal collapse on full display during David Portnoy's trip to Toronto

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, why are we letting our high-trust society be destroyed?

Dominic Cummings, a conservative political guru in the UK, famous for working with Boris Johnson, recently wrote a blog post that rings true—especially this quote: "If you talk to senior people in places like UAE, they tell you that bigshots in that region now tell each other, 'Don't send your kids to be educated in Britain, they'll come back radical Islamist nutjobs!'"

That sounds like maybe he's joking, but he's absolutely not.

You might remember when Rebel News visited Israel and the UAE to cover the Abraham Accords. We went to Abu Dhabi, where the government of the UAE—the Muslim government!—built a mosque, a church, and a synagogue side by side in a stunning facility. There were Jews in the region—very visibly Orthodox Jews—who told us they face less abuse in the UAE than they do in New York City.

Compare that to the West. There are parts of London and New York, and parts of Mississauga and Scarborough, where if you simply dress as an Orthodox Jew and walk the streets, you'll be verbally abused—and quite possibly physically attacked, too.

Take Dave Portnoy, an American journalist, sports enthusiast, and entrepreneur. One of his hobbies is reviewing pizzas. He always visits restaurants in person, so the pizza is fresh out of the oven. He's good at it—he's got an app that maps every pizza he's ever reviewed, along with his score, the public score, and the video of his review. It's fun, and in the pizza world, it's a big deal.

He was recently in Toronto, about to do his thing. Remember: this guy has visited the biggest, brashest, rudest cities in America—New York, Philly, Chicago, New Jersey, etc. People come up to him, people interrupt him, people ask him for a slice, he offers people a slice. Half the fun is watching people interact with him and surprise him.

But what happened to him in Toronto has never happened before:

"F*** the Jews," someone yelled at him.

That's normal in Toronto now. Portnoy kept going, doing his thing, but not before commenting on Canadian hospitality.

When did that start happening?

Well, it's been building for a while, but on October 7, there was a starter pistol. Across the West, Islamic extremists and leftist fellow travellers decided to test the limits and see what they could get away with, and what they could normalize.

In places like Calgary and Edmonton, things were tamped down pretty quickly. When an illegal, antisemitic encampment—largely built by non-students—popped up at the University of Calgary, police cleared it out the next day.

But in Toronto and Montreal, the racist encampments lasted weeks or months. There have been weekly antisemitic marches, attacks and harassment targeting Jewish businesses and individuals, and constant public denunciations of Jews—first on the streets, then in universities, and now in other institutions.

It's normal now.

And nobody in charge is doing anything—not the mayor, not the police chief, not the premier, not the prime minister. Not much of the media either. Everyone who's supposed to say something says nothing. Are you surprised the establishment is letting you down again? We're not.

What does that have to do with Dave Portnoy?

Well, we used to be a high-trust society. We used to understand what it meant to be Canadian. But over the past 18 months, the pro-Hamas side has moved the Overton window.

What if someone had shouted the N-word at Portnoy? It would've been shocking. The young men standing around wouldn't have been giggling, because there's still a deep social shame attached to that kind of racism.

But saying "F*** the Jews" or even "Death to the Jews"?

It's happened so often, with so little consequence, that this is just what Canada is now.

A high-trust society depends on individuals being self-governing, so that the state doesn't need to step in.

In a high-trust society, people don't go to the food bank for everyday groceries—we all understand it's for the truly needy. In a low-trust society like Canada, international students see us as suckers and just take the free food.

In a high-trust society, women are respected. In many low-trust societies—including much of the Muslim world—women are hidden, covered up, never allowed out of their guardians' sight, lest they be harassed or worse. We're heading there quickly.

In a high-trust society, we uphold shared values through politeness and culture, not police batons. We don't shout at people who look different from us, not just because it's rude, but because it's wrong to judge others by race or religion instead of by the content of their character.

It's not what our grandparents fought for. That's part of being high-trust, too—it's a pact with the past.

But what if you just got off a plane ten minutes ago? You don't care about Canada's past. And if Canadians stop caring, why should newcomers?

817,000 migrants arrived in Canada in the first quarter of the year alone. That's unsupportable. Unsustainable, to use a progressive term.

Many of those people are not racists or criminals. But it's impossible not to notice that a disproportionate number are—and because they're not a cultural fit, and there's no effort to assimilate them, they default to out-group behaviour.

Canada is getting more dangerous. Canada is getting more radical. Canadian norms are being undone. The cultural bonds that unite us are being frayed. Migration is happening at an unsustainable, unassimilable rate. You'll be able to avoid the problems for a while if you avoid certain places, but those little islands are getting smaller.

How did it come to be that the UAE warns its parents not to send their children to Western universities, for fear of becoming radical Islamists? And how did it come to be that way in Canada, too, so quickly?

