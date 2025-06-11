Woke culture crippling Canadian Armed Forces, veteran warns
'The military is the one place where merit means more than anything,' said lawyer and CAF veteran Philip Millar. 'But it has just been infected by that woke mind virus.'
Tonight: What a contrast between how the U.S. is reviving its military and how Canada is wrecking ours.
You may have stumbled upon Philip Millar's content before on TikTok. The former combat officer in the Canadian Armed Forces turned lawyer is an excellent political commentator, with a good sense of humour, and he sheds light on what's going on these days in the Canadian military.
For example, the Canadian Armed Forces now have what Millar calls 'Flip-Flop Fridays,' which is a day of the week on which serving members can dress casually and forgo wearing their uniforms.
It's hard to believe some of the things he talks about, but then again, this is the same Canadian Armed Forces that installed tampon dispensers in men's washrooms across military bases in this country.
Philip joins the show tonight to talk more deeply about the state of our military and what he thinks of Prime Minister Carney's attempt to fix it.
GUEST: Phillip Millar, lawyer and Canadian Armed Forces veteran.
COMMENTS
mark gaboury commented 2025-06-11 20:44:11 -0400 FlagWhen I was in the military between 1988 and 1991 we were regularly warned to not go into stores or public places before or after work in uniform. The Canadian government wanted its soldiers to be invisible; it was ashamed of having them. Maybe now because soldiers have green hair, rings in their noses, and wear flip-flops, they can go anywhere in uniform at any time.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-06-11 20:38:55 -0400 FlagA man who serviced my alarm service said he left the military due to the wokeness.. I hope Marxist Carney is forced to ditch all of that from the military. If Alberta becomes independent, I hope all those lessons about the destructiveness of wokeness will be applied to keep our military strong. Let’s not be Canada and flip-flop our way into battle.