Woke culture crippling Canadian Armed Forces, veteran warns

Tonight: What a contrast between how the U.S. is reviving its military and how Canada is wrecking ours.

You may have stumbled upon Philip Millar's content before on TikTok. The former combat officer in the Canadian Armed Forces turned lawyer is an excellent political commentator, with a good sense of humour, and he sheds light on what's going on these days in the Canadian military.

For example, the Canadian Armed Forces now have what Millar calls 'Flip-Flop Fridays,' which is a day of the week on which serving members can dress casually and forgo wearing their uniforms.

It's hard to believe some of the things he talks about, but then again, this is the same Canadian Armed Forces that installed tampon dispensers in men's washrooms across military bases in this country.

Philip joins the show tonight to talk more deeply about the state of our military and what he thinks of Prime Minister Carney's attempt to fix it.

GUEST: Phillip Millar, lawyer and Canadian Armed Forces veteran.