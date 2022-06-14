Justin Trudeau finally announces an end to his airplane vaccine mandate

Today, Justin Trudeau's cabinet announced the end of the vaccine mandate required to fly on airplanes in this country.

Other than China and North Korea, Canada was the only place in the world that would segregate its citizens this way, punish them. It was clearly a vendetta.

Trudeau, and his Transport Minister Omar Alghabra had repeatedly said that they intend to continue this discrimination, that they were checking the science regularly, as if they ever did.

So why did Trudeau end the no-fly list for his enemies so precipitously?

GUEST: Lawyer Keith Wilson is working with the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms on a lawsuit filed in Federal Court to strike down the COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

FINALLY: Your messages to me!